The End Will Show Us How is the forthcoming 2025 album from Tremonti, the solo band of Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti. Leading the record is a music video for the new song "Just Too Much."

Due Jan. 25 on Napalm Records, The End Will Show Us How is the sixth Tremonti record and the 19th studio album Mark has made in his long-lasting and impactful career.

Joined by Eric Friedman (guitar), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums), Tremonti leans into a lurching, bluesy riff to open up "Just Too Much," a sing-along track with plenty of push-and-pull dynamics. Lyrically, it's introspective and delivers a message that, no matter what challenges you are facing, to keep pushing onward.

Tremonti, "Just Too Much" Music Video + Lyrics

To love, to pain, to thrive again

I always will, I'll feel it's right again

Take control and find that space between

Something to hold, it all begins with me

But I don't know why

Oh, won't you tell me? Sometimes it's just too much

Sometimes it's just not right

To bring it back together one more time

Sometimes it feels that fate

Has called on me too late

To bring it back together A shame to give it all away

Down at the soul, to live another day

Carry on the things we could've been

All things let go the cost of everyday

Will we know why?

And what would it change? Sometimes it's just too much

Sometimes it's just not right

To bring it back together one more time

Sometimes it feels that fate

Has called on me too late

To bring it back together Is it all just enough?

Is it all we need?

And will we still believe? Sometimes it's just too much

Sometimes it's just not right

To bring it back together one more time

Sometimes it feels that fate

Has called on me too late

To bring it back together, oh

The End Will Show Us How was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, with whom Mark Tremonti has worked with exclusively since 2007.

While Mark is touring with Creed this summer and through the end of this year, he has his sights set on Europe in early 2025 in support of this latest solo release.

Pre-order your copy of the new Tremonti album and see upcoming tour dates at the guitarist's website.

Tremonti, The End Will Show Us How Album Art + Track Listing

1. "The Mother, The Earth and I"

2. "One More Time"

3. "Just Too Much"

4. "Nails"

5. "It’s Not Over"

6. "The End Will Show Us How"

7. "Tomorrow We Will Fail"

8. "I’ll Take My Chances"

9. "The Bottom"

10. "Live In Fear"

11. "Now That I’ve Made It"

12. "All The Wicked Things"