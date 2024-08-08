Mark Tremonti Announces ‘The End Will Show Us How’ + Debuts New Song ‘Just Too Much’
The End Will Show Us How is the forthcoming 2025 album from Tremonti, the solo band of Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti. Leading the record is a music video for the new song "Just Too Much."
Due Jan. 25 on Napalm Records, The End Will Show Us How is the sixth Tremonti record and the 19th studio album Mark has made in his long-lasting and impactful career.
Joined by Eric Friedman (guitar), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums), Tremonti leans into a lurching, bluesy riff to open up "Just Too Much," a sing-along track with plenty of push-and-pull dynamics. Lyrically, it's introspective and delivers a message that, no matter what challenges you are facing, to keep pushing onward.
Tremonti, "Just Too Much" Music Video + Lyrics
To love, to pain, to thrive again
I always will, I'll feel it's right again
Take control and find that space between
Something to hold, it all begins with me
But I don't know why
Oh, won't you tell me?
Sometimes it's just too much
Sometimes it's just not right
To bring it back together one more time
Sometimes it feels that fate
Has called on me too late
To bring it back together
A shame to give it all away
Down at the soul, to live another day
Carry on the things we could've been
All things let go the cost of everyday
Will we know why?
And what would it change?
Sometimes it's just too much
Sometimes it's just not right
To bring it back together one more time
Sometimes it feels that fate
Has called on me too late
To bring it back together
Is it all just enough?
Is it all we need?
And will we still believe?
Sometimes it's just too much
Sometimes it's just not right
To bring it back together one more time
Sometimes it feels that fate
Has called on me too late
To bring it back together, oh
The End Will Show Us How was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette, with whom Mark Tremonti has worked with exclusively since 2007.
While Mark is touring with Creed this summer and through the end of this year, he has his sights set on Europe in early 2025 in support of this latest solo release.
Pre-order your copy of the new Tremonti album and see upcoming tour dates at the guitarist's website.
Tremonti, The End Will Show Us How Album Art + Track Listing
1. "The Mother, The Earth and I"
2. "One More Time"
3. "Just Too Much"
4. "Nails"
5. "It’s Not Over"
6. "The End Will Show Us How"
7. "Tomorrow We Will Fail"
8. "I’ll Take My Chances"
9. "The Bottom"
10. "Live In Fear"
11. "Now That I’ve Made It"
12. "All The Wicked Things"
