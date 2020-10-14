Southern fried blues rockers Black Stone Cherry will be performing two record release day livestream concerts, dubbed "Live From the Sky," on Oct. 30.

The aim of the two sets is to afford fans in various time zones across the globe an opportunity to watch the band without having to tune in at a time you wouldn't ordinarily be catching a concert (early afternoon or the very early hours of the morning).

Black Stone Cherry's first set will take place at 8PM GMT for fans in the U.K. and Europe, with an additional set coming at 8PM ET for those in North and South America. Fans can expect to hear some songs off the group's new album, The Human Condition, in addition to classic songs from across their back catalog.

Frontman and guitarist Chris Robertson exclaimed, "While this may not be the show we all hoped for, this is where we are! We hope you find yourselves feeling right here with us as we wish we were all together. Here’s to what would have been a year’s worth in one show!! Let's rock!"

"Live From the Sky" will be broadcast from the SkyPac in Bowling Green, Kentucky. To purchase tickets (for $10) for the 8PM ET livestream, head here and for the 8PM GMT event (£10), go here.

Pre-order The Human Condition at this location and view the full album details further down the page.

Black Stone Cherry

Black Stone Cherry, The Human Condition Artwork + Track Listing

Mascot Records

01. "Ringin’ in My Head"

02. "Again"

03. "Push Down & Turn"

04. "When Angels Learn to Fly"

05. "Live This Way"

06. "In Love With the Pain"

07. "The Chain"

08. "Ride"

09. "If My Heart Had Wings"

10. "Don’t Bring Me Down"

11. "Some Stories"

12. "The Devil in Your Eyes"

13. "Keep On Keepin’ On"