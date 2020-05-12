Black Stone Cherry + Monster Truck Collaborating on New Song Live for Web Series

More and more, bands have allowed fans a look behind the curtain at the creative process, but with a new web series, those interested can watch as the members of Black Stone Cherry and Monster Truck work together to create a new song.

The idea emerged during a recent episode of Black Stone Cherry's recently launched Cherry Chat where the group has been conversing with other bands during the pandemic. While speaking with Monster Truck's Jon "Marv" Harvey last week, the idea evolved for the two bands to collaborate on a song. From there, the two acts decided to allow fans to be a fly on the wall as they work together, launching a new web series titled The Cherry Truck Band.

“We’re so happy to be hanging out with our fellow riff lovers in Monster Truck again, even if it has to be virtually for now!," stated Black Stone Cherry. "Writing a song with another band while live-streaming the entire process to the world is something neither group has ever done, so we are excited to see what happens and where it will go! It’s time to unleash the Cherry Truck Band!"

Monster Truck's Jon "Marv" Harvey added, “We couldn't be more excited for BSC to pop our collaboration Cherry! Haha! Can’t wait to write some serious rock n roll and come out the other side with a banger. People will be singing this tune for the rest of their lives.”

The first episode of the collaborative writing web experiment will happen this Wednesday (May 13) at 4PM ET / 3PM CT at the Black Stone Cherry Facebook page and also on Monster Truck's Facebook page, with additional episodes to follow each Wednesday at the same time.

