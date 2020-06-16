Late Blind Melon Singer Shannon Hoon the Subject of New Documentary

A documentary about late Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon is coming out later this month, and the film promises to be quite different from other rock biopics. In the upcoming All I Can Say, Hoon's home footage gives an inside look at the musician who died from a drug overdose in 1995 at age 28.

The movie was directed by Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould and Colleen Hennessy, while Hoon himself gets a posthumous producing credit. It will be available starting June 26 via "virtual cinemas, record stores and music venues," per the production team. The film made its world premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Down toward the bottom of this post, watch a short clip with Clinch and see the documentary's poster.

All I Can Say uses "hundreds of hours of recordings Hoon left behind to meticulously craft a compelling and intimately nuanced portrait of an artist on the rise," a press release explains. It's "at once a decades-spanning collaborative work with the late musician [and] an artistic homage."

Hoon "filmed himself religiously from 1990-1995 with a video camera, recording up until a few hours before his sudden death," an advertisement for the film imparts. "His camera was a diary and his closest confidant. In the hundreds of hours of footage, Hoon meticulously documented his life — his family, his creative process, his band’s rise to fame and his struggle with addiction."

Prior to Hoon's death, the singer helped make Blind Melon a success with the group's 1992 self-titled album and its lesser-known follow-up, 1995's Soup. Today, the band is best remembered for its song "No Rain." Without Hoon, Blind Melon have released another studio effort, 2008's For My Friends.

All I Can Say also features appearances by Blind Melon band members Christopher Thorn, Brad Smith, Rogers Stevens and Glen Graham, as well as Lisa Sinha, Hoon's girlfriend and mother of his child. For fans of Hoon as well as the band, this is sure to be an eye-opening experience.

Learn more about the movie at allicansay.oscilloscope.net.

All I Can Say Director Danny Clinch Tells Story About Shannon Hoon

Oscilloscope Laboratories