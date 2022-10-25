There's a new festival to be on the lookout for in 2023. The Adjacent Music Festival has been added to the concert calendar, taking over Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, N.J., over Memorial Day weekend (May 27-28) next year. And to kick off the inaugural year, they've secured two of the hottest tickets in music with Blink-182 and Paramore headlining the two days.

The two-day event will feature over 40 bands playing on three stages with craft food and beverage experiences available as well. In addition to Blink-182 and Paramore, the festival will feature a mix of alt-rock acts and scene bands.

Those announced so far for the music weekend include Turnstile, Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, Japanese Breakfast, Knocked Loose, IDLES, The Starting Line, Thursday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Mannequin Pussy, Bleachers, Midtown, Motion City Soundtrack, L.S. Dunes, Phantom Planet, Wheatus, The Movie Life, I Am the Avalanche, Beach Bunny, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ The Altar, Royal and the Serpent, PUP, Drug Church, Electric Callboy, Folly, Oxymorrons, The Front Bottoms, Pinkshift, The Happy Fits, Jeff Rosenstock, Waterparks, Hot Milk, Loveless, Neil Rubenstein, Scowl, Siiickbrain, Zulu and more.

Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 28) at 10AM local time via the Adjacent Festival website. Catch a teaser trailer for the inaugural edition of the Adjacent Music Festival below.

2023 Adjacent Music Festival Teaser Trailer