Blink-182’s New Song ‘Quarantine’ Says What We’re All Feeling Right Now
Pop-punk legends Blink-182 have just released a new song, which was written while in quarantine as the world's citizens have mostly been isolating themselves in efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The track is pretty direct — it's called "Quarantine."
In this first song since Blink released the Nine album last year, the band decries the current state of the world. They take sarcastic potshots at the pandemic's deniers and doubters, the lack of necessary supplies such as PPE (personal protective equipment) and ICU (intensive care unit) bed availability, as well as the ill-fated, hasty re-opening attempts of select states who disregarded safety precautions, which has resulted in overwhelming surges in coronavirus cases around the nation.
"Quarantine" may be the most bitter of all Blink-182 songs, but there's still traces of the band's signature humor as they state they'd rather be in line at the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) or on Disney's motion-sickness-inducing "Star Tours" ride, which is featured at multiple amusement park locations.
Read the lyrics to "Quarantine" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.
I guess I’m blessed to be so fucking bored
and hiding from this phantom antigen
that wants to send us to the morgue
Quarantine, fuck this disease
I’d rather be on Star Tours or stuck at the DMV
Quarantine, no not for me
I thought that things were fucked up in 2019
Fuck quarantine
Some people hit the bottle, some people hit the books
Some people storm the capitol, some second guess parenthood
It’ll disappear in April, just like a miracle
We don’t need social distance, we don’t need old people
So throw the shop doors open
Save our economy
We don’t need ICU beds or PPE
Quarantine, fuck this disease
I’d rather watch some magic or do press in Germany
Quarantine, no not for me
I thought that things were fucked up in 2019
Fuck quarantine
It’ll disappear in April, just like a miracle
We don’t need social distance, we don’t need old people
So throw the shop doors open
Save our economy
We don’t need ICU beds, we don’t need PPE
Meanwhile, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is keeping busy, having just appeared on Machine Gun Kelly's new pop-punk song "Concert for Aliens," which can be heard here.
Blink-182, "Quarantine"
