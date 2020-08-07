Pop-punk legends Blink-182 have just released a new song, which was written while in quarantine as the world's citizens have mostly been isolating themselves in efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The track is pretty direct — it's called "Quarantine."

In this first song since Blink released the Nine album last year, the band decries the current state of the world. They take sarcastic potshots at the pandemic's deniers and doubters, the lack of necessary supplies such as PPE (personal protective equipment) and ICU (intensive care unit) bed availability, as well as the ill-fated, hasty re-opening attempts of select states who disregarded safety precautions, which has resulted in overwhelming surges in coronavirus cases around the nation.

"Quarantine" may be the most bitter of all Blink-182 songs, but there's still traces of the band's signature humor as they state they'd rather be in line at the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) or on Disney's motion-sickness-inducing "Star Tours" ride, which is featured at multiple amusement park locations.

Read the lyrics to "Quarantine" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.

I guess I’m blessed to be so fucking bored

and hiding from this phantom antigen

that wants to send us to the morgue Quarantine, fuck this disease

I’d rather be on Star Tours or stuck at the DMV

Quarantine, no not for me

I thought that things were fucked up in 2019

Fuck quarantine Some people hit the bottle, some people hit the books

Some people storm the capitol, some second guess parenthood It’ll disappear in April, just like a miracle

We don’t need social distance, we don’t need old people

So throw the shop doors open

Save our economy

We don’t need ICU beds or PPE Quarantine, fuck this disease

I’d rather watch some magic or do press in Germany

Quarantine, no not for me

I thought that things were fucked up in 2019

Fuck quarantine It’ll disappear in April, just like a miracle

We don’t need social distance, we don’t need old people

So throw the shop doors open

Save our economy

We don’t need ICU beds, we don’t need PPE

Meanwhile, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is keeping busy, having just appeared on Machine Gun Kelly's new pop-punk song "Concert for Aliens," which can be heard here.

