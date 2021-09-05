blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Has Finished Chemotherapy

blink-182 bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus has finished his chemotherapy treatment.

That's according to text messages shared by ex-blink-182 member Tom DeLonge, who took to Instagram two days ago to post the news.

Hoppus initially confirmed his diagnosis back in June, later clarifying that he was receiving treatment for stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

"No more planned," was Hoppus' response to a text from DeLonge asking if his treatment was now over. "Doctor said I can take my port out," he continued. "I think because he thinks the chemo did the trick and I'm done but also if the chemo didn't work we do a different treatment entirely."

After congratulating his former bandmate, DeLonge then partook in some typical tomfoolery, telling Hoppus that now was "Time for LIVING" and that "u need to fuck as many things as possible. Shoes, gopher holes, golfers. Anything u can catch."

"I wanted to be a good friend to @markhoppus and just give some modest advice on what he should do next, now that his Chemo treatments have subsided and it looks like they may have worked wonderfully," was the caption written by DeLonge to accompany the texts.

Check out the full exchange below:

This hasn't been the first time DeLonge has come out in public to support Hoppus following his diagnosis. "We have his back" was the message from DeLonge back in June when the news broke, while blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has also shared words of encouragement towards Hoppus, telling E! News that "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

Hoppus has regularly shared updates with fans about his diagnosis in recent weeks, including in July when he thankfully declared that his chemotherapy treatment was working.

Loudwire wishes Mark all the best in his ongoing recovery.

