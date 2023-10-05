Blink-182’s Pay Homage to Ramones in New Video for ‘Dance With Me’
It's time to get your "1-2-3-4" on, as Blink-182 are back with "Dance With Me," and a video that pays obvious homage to one of the great punk bands of all-time, the Ramones.
The Malloy Brothers-directed clip is styled much like the Ramones' early era, with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker all sporting leather jackets and mop haired wigs as they're being interviewed about punk and their new song.
At one point, Hoppus notes, "Punk is doing what you think is right on your own terms and not answering to anybody else and not letting people tell you how you should live your life," before the interviewer sheepishly asks about the song's first line, which is a classic Tom DeLonge sophomoric masturbatory comment much like Blink's early days.
The nods don't stop there as the Blink-182 guys still dressed as The Ramones mimicking the famous Ramones video for "I Wanna Be Sedated" among other Ramones touchtones throughout the clip. See how many easter eggs you catch.
"This video is a love letter to The @RamonesOfficial," the band stated through X. You can watch the clip and check out the lyrics for the song below.
Blink-182, "Dance With Me".
Blink-182, "Dance With Me" Lyrics
When I teach masturbation, I’m always just like, “have fun with it”
Don’t think maybe she won’t refuse
She knows everything that I think
That girl, prettiest I could lose
My games, shittiest I could be
I’ve been waiting around to lose
So dumb, trying to make believe
You’re mine, what are you gonna do
Come here, do you want to come dance with me?
Tellin’ your friends, you know you want to (dance with me)
Shaking those hips like the devil’s got you (dance with me)
Waiting all night, cause now I want you (dance with me)
Eyeing that chance, here we go I got you (dance with me)
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
This song is making me beg for more
These drinks breaking up old routines
My mind, pushing me out the door
So fucked, wishing I weren’t so green
Me you, won’t you just fall in love
Like me, or am I just too naïve
Tonight, it’s getting a bit too rough
But now, really wanting to make her scream
Tellin’ your friends, you know you want to (dance with me)
Shaking those hips like the devil’s got you (dance with me)
Waiting all night, cause now I want you (dance with me)
Eyeing that chance, here we go I got you (dance with me)
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Dance with me, come dance with me
Dance with me, come dance with me
Been doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
You beat my heart from miles away
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
You spin me like a hurricane
Yeah! We’re doing it all night long
You like to play your little games
Yeah! We’re playing them all night long
I’d like to have you every day, every way
And do it all night long
What Does Blink-182 Have on the Horizon?
Blink-182 recently announced their One More Time album, due Oct. 20, which marks the return of Tom DeLonge to the band after a two-album absence. The album has already yielded 2022's "Edging," as well as the recently released singles "One More Time" and "More Than You Know." Pre-orders are available here.
READ MORE: Why New Blink-182 Song Has Travis Barker Drawing Comparison to Motorhead
Blink-182's touring currently has them playing in Europe and the U.K., but they'll be back in Las Vegas for a pair of shows later this month. Then in February and March of next year they'll play Australia and New Zealand, with South American dates to follow in the spring. See all their stops and get ticketing info here.
