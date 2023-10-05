Blink-182’s Pay Homage to Ramones in New Video for ‘Dance With Me’

It's time to get your "1-2-3-4" on, as Blink-182 are back with "Dance With Me," and a video that pays obvious homage to one of the great punk bands of all-time, the Ramones.

The Malloy Brothers-directed clip is styled much like the Ramones' early era, with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker all sporting leather jackets and mop haired wigs as they're being interviewed about punk and their new song.

At one point, Hoppus notes, "Punk is doing what you think is right on your own terms and not answering to anybody else and not letting people tell you how you should live your life," before the interviewer sheepishly asks about the song's first line, which is a classic Tom DeLonge sophomoric masturbatory comment much like Blink's early days.

The nods don't stop there as the Blink-182 guys still dressed as The Ramones mimicking the famous Ramones video for "I Wanna Be Sedated" among other Ramones touchtones throughout the clip. See how many easter eggs you catch.

"This video is a love letter to The @RamonesOfficial," the band stated through X. You can watch the clip and check out the lyrics for the song below.

Blink-182, "Dance With Me".

Blink-182, "Dance With Me" Lyrics

When I teach masturbation, I’m always just like, “have fun with it” Don’t think maybe she won’t refuse

She knows everything that I think

That girl, prettiest I could lose

My games, shittiest I could be

I’ve been waiting around to lose

So dumb, trying to make believe

You’re mine, what are you gonna do

Come here, do you want to come dance with me? Tellin’ your friends, you know you want to (dance with me)

Shaking those hips like the devil’s got you (dance with me)

Waiting all night, cause now I want you (dance with me)

Eyeing that chance, here we go I got you (dance with me) Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long This song is making me beg for more

These drinks breaking up old routines

My mind, pushing me out the door

So fucked, wishing I weren’t so green

Me you, won’t you just fall in love

Like me, or am I just too naïve

Tonight, it’s getting a bit too rough

But now, really wanting to make her scream Tellin’ your friends, you know you want to (dance with me)

Shaking those hips like the devil’s got you (dance with me)

Waiting all night, cause now I want you (dance with me)

Eyeing that chance, here we go I got you (dance with me) Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long Dance with me, come dance with me

Dance with me, come dance with me

Been doing it all night long Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long You beat my heart from miles away

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

You spin me like a hurricane

Yeah! We’re doing it all night long

You like to play your little games

Yeah! We’re playing them all night long

I’d like to have you every day, every way

And do it all night long

What Does Blink-182 Have on the Horizon?

Blink-182 recently announced their One More Time album, due Oct. 20, which marks the return of Tom DeLonge to the band after a two-album absence. The album has already yielded 2022's "Edging," as well as the recently released singles "One More Time" and "More Than You Know." Pre-orders are available here.

Blink-182's touring currently has them playing in Europe and the U.K., but they'll be back in Las Vegas for a pair of shows later this month. Then in February and March of next year they'll play Australia and New Zealand, with South American dates to follow in the spring. See all their stops and get ticketing info here.