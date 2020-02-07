Bowling for Soup Wrote a Song About WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

Pop-punk favorites Bowling for Soup have just teamed with WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss for a new song and music video. Bliss herself appears in the clip, taking her rightful spot as a modern day music video vixen.

It’s a full circle moment for Alexa Bliss, who grew up loving Bowling for Soup. “It was really incredible when I found out that they were making a song about me. I found out on my birthday — I cried. I was really excited because Bowling for Soup has been my all-time favorite band forever. They were one of the first concerts I ever went to, the last concert I went to before leaving for WWE. This is my childhood dream and my now dream.”

Check out the song’s lyrics, courtesy of Genius, below:

[Verse 1]

She saw me for the first time in Columbus

But she was with her friends and I was in a tour bus

A few months later she was wearing my shirt in a photo shoot

I didn't even know that she was famous

How could someone so pretty be so dangerous?

She's only 5' tall but maybe 5'2" in her wrestling boots [Pre-Chorus]

And I hear she can even sing

She's the champ of everything [Chorus]

(Hey!)

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

(Hey!)

How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?

She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold

Woah-oh-oh

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss? [Verse 2]

She says some really mean stuff to the other wrestlers

Some say they hate her but they just don't get her

And if you try to bring her down, she'll say "Bless your heart"

Her favorite song's "Girl All the Bad Guys Want"

Sometimes she cheats but she never gets caught, yeah

She's got a pig named Larry-Steve and he's so smart [Pre-Chorus 2]

I love to watch her in the ring

To me, she's the champ of everything [Chorus]

(Hey!)

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

(Hey!)

How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?

She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold

Woah-oh-oh

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss? [Interlude] [Chorus]

(Hey!)

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

(Hey!)

How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?

She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold

Woah-oh-oh

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss? [Outro]

Alexa Bliss, uh huh

Alexa Bliss’ new ring gear is actually based on frontman Jaret Reddick’s guitar. “Somebody like that, who’s just this insane entertainer traveling around the world, and then part of who she is is based on something that I have, is pretty cool,” says Reddick in a Fox Sports special about the video.

Check out the new video for “Alexa Bliss” below and watch the wrestler perform each Friday night on Smackdown.