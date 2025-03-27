Brand New played their first reunion show of 2025 last night (March 26) in Dallas, Texas. Fan-filmed video and the full setlist can be viewed near the bottom of the page.

Prior to last night, the rockers only played one other show since they disbanded in late 2017. However, it was a private, friends-and-family-only show that was for charity, so last night's performance was their first public show for fans in over seven years.

Coincidentally, last night's show took place at Dallas' The Bomb Factory, which is the same venue their last concert in October of 2017 took place at as well.

By October of 2017, Brand New already planned to break up at some point during the following year. Frontman Jesse Lacey told the crowd during one show that they'd only be a band for another 14 months, but a few weeks later, he was accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct, which he eventually confessed to.

Lacey has played a handful of shows over the last year or so on his own, which led fans to speculate that Brand New would eventually reunite. They have two more shows scheduled for the rest of the week, and those are the only remaining performances they have in 2025 as of now.

Brand New walked out on a stage bathed in blue light as the crowd roared, welcoming the band back. "Hello! We're Brand New. It's nice to be back in Dallas, Texas," Lacey said after casually walking up to the microphone.

The set then kicked off with the massive hit "The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows," off 2003's Deja Entendu.

Brand New, "The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows" (March 26, 2025)

Among the 18 total songs Brand New performed, two ("Waste" and "Batter Up") were played for their very first time.

Four of the group's five studio albums were represented with the debut, Your Favorite Weapon, neglected entirely. Meanwhile, The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me was the biggest go-to with six songs off that album in the set, followed by Science Fiction (five songs), Deja Entendu (four songs) and Daisy (three songs).

See the full setlist and additional fan-filmed video footage from last night's show directly below.

Brand New, "Waste" (March 26, 2025)

Brand New, "Batter Up" (March 26, 2025)

Brand New Setlist - March 26, 2025

01. "The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows"

02. "I Will Play My Game Beneath the Spin Light"

03. "The Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot"

04. "Sowing Season"

05. "Out of Mana"

06. "You Stole"

07. "Gasoline"

08. "Luca"

09. "At the Bottom"

10. "Welcome to Bangkok" (With "Space Cadet" intro from album)

11. "Lit Me Up" (With album tape intro)

12. "Waste" (Live debut—with "screaming" intro from album)

13. "137"

14. "Degausser"

15. "You Won't Know"

16. "Play Crack the Sky" (Jesse solo)

17. "Batter Up" (Live debut)

18. "Jesus"

