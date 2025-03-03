Brand New Are Officially Back, Announce Three 2025 Reunion Shows

Brand New are officially back — the band announced three 2025 reunion shows on their website.

Though the band's social media profiles are mostly inactive and their last post on Instagram was from October of 2017, fans have been sharing screenshots online today (March 3) of emails they received with presale information for three upcoming concerts.

The band's website also has the dates and presale information listed.

The shows will take place later this month in Texas, Kentucky and Tennessee. The presale for tickets starts Wednesday at 12PM ET. See the itinerary below.

Brand New played their first show in over seven years this past December. It was a private, friends and family-only performance that aimed to support the charity organization Make Life Skate Life.

During a concert in October of 2017, after the release of their highly-successful fifth studio album Science Fiction, Lacey told the crowd that the band planned to break up at some point in 2018.

“We’re gonna be a band for about 14 more months, so thank you so much for being here tonight," the singer said [via NME].

The following month, the singer faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including solicitation of nude photos from two minors, just a month later. Lacey shared a post on Facebook addressing the accusations, and the band has been inactive ever since.

Lacey apologized for his behaviors, citing an alleged sex addiction that he claimed he developed when he was young.

Brand New 2025 Tour Dates

March 26 - Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

March 28 - Newport, Ky. @ Megacorp Pavilion

March 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle