Brand New Announce 24-Date U.S. Reunion Tour, First Since 2017
Brand New have announced of a 24-date U.S. reunion tour that'll span through spring and summer. It's their first full-scale tour since 2017.
The band just played their first public concert in over seven years in Dallas, Texas, which was followed by two more shows in Newport, Ky. and Nashville. Prior to these three performances, Brand New hadn't played a show for fans since October of 2017, just a few weeks before frontman Jesse Lacey was accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct.
The band already had plans to break up in 2018 at the time, but the allegations forced the group to split prematurely.
It appears Brand New plan to continue their reunion now, as they just announced a big U.S. tour earlier today. They shared a post featuring the dates on their Instagram, which has been wiped of all of its previous posts.
Fans can register for a pre-sale for tickets, which will begin this Wednesday (April 2) at 12PM local time, on the band's website.
See the full itinerary below. There aren't any bands currently listed as opening acts for the tour, so stay tuned once more details become available.
Brand New 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
May 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
May 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
June 3 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine Expo Hall
June 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine Expo Hall
June 5 - San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
June 7 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
June 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
June 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
June 12 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
June 13 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Arena
June 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
June 16 - Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 19 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
June 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
June 21 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
June 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion
June 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! - Outdoor
June 25 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE - Outdoors
June 27 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
June 28 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
June 29 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
July 1 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 2 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
