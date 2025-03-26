Setlist + Video – Brand New’s Last Public Performance in 2017

With Brand New playing their first public show in a few years later tonight (March 26), we wanted to look back on the setlist and some video footage from their last official performance in 2017.

Brand New first reunited for a show this past December, but it was a private, invite-only performance for charity. Thus, the last time they played a public performance that fans could actually purchase tickets for was back in October of 2017, just a few weeks before frontman Jesse Lacey was accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct.

Tonight's concert will take place at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. Coincidentally, it's the same venue that Brand New's last public show took place at on Oct. 29, 2017. It's impossible to know which songs will and won't make the set tonight, so let's look back at their last full setlist to get an idea.

The band played a total of 18 songs during their last show. They opened the set with "Lit Me Up" from 2017's Science Fiction and concluded with the Your Favorite Weapon track "Soco Amaretto Lime," according to Setlist.fm.

See the full setlist and some video footage from that concert toward the bottom of the page.

The band had hinted at a breakup for a while leading up to what ended up being their last show. During another show around that time, Lacey told the crowd, "We’re gonna be a band for about 14 more months, so thank you so much for being here tonight" [via NME].

The allegations made against the singer put an end to the band's career much sooner than 14 months, though.

Brand New Setlist - Oct. 29, 2017

1. "Lit Me Up"

2. "Gasoline"

3. "Out of Mana"

4. "451"

5. "In the Water"

6. "Can't Get It Out"

7. "Okay I Believe You, But My Tommy Gun Don't"

8. "Sic Transit Gloria... Glory Fades"

9. "I Will Play My Game Beneath the Spin Light"

10. "Same Logic/Teeth"

11. "You Stole"

12. "At the Bottom"

13. "Jesus"

14. "137"

15. "Degausser"

16. "You Won't Know"

17. "Sowing Season"

Encore

18. "Soco Amaretto Lime"

via Setlist.fm

Brand New, 'Lit Me Up' (Live Oct. 29, 2017)

Brand New, 'You Stole' (Live Oct. 29, 2017)

Brand New, 'Soco Amaretto Lime' (Live Oct. 29, 2017)