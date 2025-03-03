Brand New's Jesse Lacey addressed his stepson's death publicly for the first time during a show over the weekend and played a new song he wrote about the loss.

The vocalist played an intimate concert last night (March 2) at the Eastside Bowl in Nashville. The setlist consisted of a couple of Brand New songs as well as some solo material, including a song called "Death" [via Setlist.fm].

Before debuting the track, he spoke about the death of his stepson Miles. A fan on Reddit noted that this was the first time the singer had spoken about it publicly.

Lacey has played a few intimate concerts over the last few months, including a private reunion show with Brand New in December. The performance marked the band's first in seven years, and was intended to support the charity organization Make Life Skate Life.

In addition to Lacey's new song, it seems as though Brand New are planning more shows soon. Keep reading for a breakdown of everything that's going on with Lacey and the band.

Jesse Lacey Addresses Death of Stepson Miles During Show

Lacey's full performance from last night was uploaded to YouTube. Toward the end of the show, the singer discussed the loss of his stepson. Read a transcription of what he said below.

I'm not gonna talk too much about this, but me and my wife Andrea lost our son three years ago. His name was Miles, and it was as hard as you can imagine. I didn’t want to go on stage… I would say his name, because you have him to thank also for me being up here. He was a very, very, very easy boy to love. Grief is a very hard thing to navigate, and I have found that for me, music lessens the poison of it. And I have found that being with people… Grief’s like this thing, this super, super heavy weight you carry on your back all the time. When I’m with people, when they can listen to the story of what my family has gone through, it’s kind of like they take some of the weight for you for a little while and they carry it with you. I feel like music has done that for me as well. I just wanted to extend my gratitude to you because I feel that tonight. I hope that me being up here helps you carry some of it, and thank you for helping me carry some of it. I think I've written so much about death in Brand New, and since I'm still trying to write about it in a new perspective, as unwanted as it is. I can't get it right, but this is as close as I got.

He performed the song "Death" afterward. See the full video below to hear his speech and the song, which starts at about the 1:05:24 mark.

Brand New's Jesse Lacey Addresses Stepson's Death Publicly for First Time + Plays Song About Loss

Andrea King Lacey Announced the Death of Miles in 2023

On June 2, 2023, Lacey's wife Andrea revealed that Miles had died the year prior in a post on social media. She shared that their family spent a year grieving privately, but knew they would eventually have to share what they had gone through publicly.

"I do not have the words to explain the loss of a child, or how much he is missed. And I know we are not alone in our grief and the love we carry for our son. I believe that sturdiness comes with recognition, and hope that we, and everyone else who loved him, can continue to find healing in community," she wrote.

Read the full post at this location.

Why Brand New Have Been Inactive for Nearly Eight Years

Prior to their private show in 2024, Brand New hadn't played together in seven years. During a show in October of 2017, just two months after the release of their fifth and most commercially successful album Science Fiction, Lacey announced that the band planned to break up the following year [via NME].

However, multiple sexual misconduct allegations were made against the singer, including solicitation of nude photos from two minors, just a month later. Lacey wrote a lengthy statement on Facebook addressing the allegations, and the band has been inactive ever since.

In the statement, the musician apologized for his actions and claimed that he developed a sex addiction when he was young. He also confessed to being unfaithful in multiple relationships.

"I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right," he wrote.

Brand New Seem to Be Teasing 2025 Shows

Several fans have shared screenshots online of emails they received with presale information for upcoming shows, which seems to indicate that an announcement is coming soon.

