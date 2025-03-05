Brand New Launch X Account After Reuniting, Share First Post

Brand New have re-launched an X account and shared their first post following their recent reunion news.

The band revealed a handful of concert dates on their website earlier this week, which will serve as their first publicized performances since October of 2017. The group reunited for a private, friends and family-only show this past December, but tickets weren't available for the general public to buy.

When the dates were first posted to their website on Monday (March 3), Brand New weren't active on social media. They didn't have an X account and their most recent Facebook and Instagram posts were several years old.

Fans received emails from the band alerting them to the concert dates and presale information, which they shared online. But the shows weren't formally announced on any social channels.

Since then, Brand New have launched an X account, which shows they've been on the platform formerly known as Twitter since 2009, and made their first post. Their Instagram and Facebook pages, however, still haven't been used.

READ MORE: Brand New's Jesse Lacey Addresses Stepson's Death Publicly for First Time

"Registration is now open for upcoming March shows," their first and only X post reads, with a link to their website.

Why Brand New Had Been Inactive Since 2017

Prior to their private December 2024 performance, Brand New hadn't played together in seven years. During a concert in the fall of 2017, frontman Jesse Lacey announced that they were going to break up at some point in the next year [via NME].

However, multiple sexual misconduct allegations were made against the singer, including solicitation of nude photos from two minors, shortly after. Lacey wrote a statement on Facebook addressing the allegations and apologizing for his actions, and the band has been inactive ever since.

People Have Mixed Reactions to Brand New's Return

Due to their controversial history, people have a lot of mixed reactions to the band's return. We rounded up some of their sentiments in a post earlier this week, but below are some of the responses to the band's new X post.