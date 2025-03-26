Brand New Superfans Are Going ALL OUT for Band’s First Reunion Show

Brand New superfans are going all out for the band's first reunion show tonight (March 26).

The concert will take place at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, and will mark Brand New's first performance that's open to the public since late 2017. This past December, the group reunited for a private, invite-only show for charity, but fans weren't able to purchase tickets and attend.

Tonight's concert is one of three booked for this year so far, with the other two taking place Friday in Newport, Ky. and Saturday in Nashville.

During one of Brand New's performances in October of 2017, frontman Jesse Lacey told the crowd that the band planned to break up at some point the following year. However, just a few weeks later, the singer faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which he eventually confessed to and apologized for.

Lacey has played some intimate performances on his own over the last year or so, but Brand New have been mostly inactive since then.

Considering the band only has three concerts on the table so far, a lot of fans are traveling from all over to attend them, sharing their journeys on the Brand New Reddit page. They're also celebrating the group's return in other ways, so keep reading to see how they're preparing for the concerts.

Making Friendship Bracelets

Apparently this isn't just a Swiftie thing. Over the last few weeks, Brand New fans have been sharing photos of all the friendship bracelets they've made for the concerts. Friendship bracelets are essentially just beaded bracelets that have words and phrases on them. In this case, they have Brand New song titles and lyrics on them.

The point of friendship bracelets is to build a sense of community with other loyal fans. The bracelets are often traded between concertgoers, and are simply a way to identify other diehards. The trend really went viral in the last two years because of Taylor Swift's Eras tour, but it seems that fans of other genres and artists have adopted it too.

brand new friendship bracelets reddit.com/r/brandnew - @xohl loading...

Lining Up at the Venue Really Early

Lining up at the venue is something diehard fans of a lot of bands do. If the show is General Admission or has a GA section, lining up early typically ensures you'll be one of the first ones through the doors of the venue, and thus you can pick where you want to stand during the show.

READ MORE: Brand New Fans React to Band's 2025 Reunion

As seen in another Reddit post, two fans attending tonight's concert in Dallas made their way to The Bomb Factory at 6AM to stand in line. They were the first ones there, and will likely stand on line all day to hold their spots. It's a tiring process — friends typically takes turns getting food, going to the bathroom and making sure no one else tries to get ahead of them.

For a band you love that you haven't been able to see live in several years, it can definitely be worth it if you can handle it.

brand new fans lined up for 2025 reunion show in dallas reddit.com/r/brandnew - @findingtyranny loading...

Getting Brand New Flash Tattoos

It's not unusual for fans to get tattoos of bands that they love, but what's really interesting is that a tattoo shop called Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas is apparently hosting a flash tattoo event specifically geared for Brand New fans.

An account on Reddit shared the details for the flash event, which will take place on a first come first serve, walk-in basis. They also shared some photos of the flash sheets, which you can see below. The smaller tattoos are priced at $100 each, and the larger ones $200 each.

brand new flash tattoo sheet dallas reddit.com/r/brandnew - @ElmstDE-13 loading...

brand new flash tattoo sheet dallas reddit.com/r/brandnew - @ElmstDE-13 loading...