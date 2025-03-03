Fans React to Brand New’s 2025 Reunion

Brand New have announced a trio of reunion shows after a lengthy layoff and fans have started taking to social media to share their thoughts.

This return comes with some lingering backlash from the 2017 sexual misconduct allegations against singer Jesse Lacey that has made their return to the public spotlight problematic for some music fans.

Why Brand New Have Been Inactive Since 2017

During a show in October of 2017, just two months after the release of their fifth and most commercially successful album Science Fiction, Lacey announced that the band planned to break up the following year [via NME].

However, multiple sexual misconduct allegations were made against the singer, including solicitation of nude photos from two minors, just a month later. Lacey wrote a lengthy statement on Facebook addressing the allegations, and the band has been inactive ever since.

In the statement, the musician apologized for his actions and claimed that he developed a sex addiction when he was young. He also confessed to being unfaithful in multiple relationships.

"I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right," he wrote.

In the aftermath, the band dropped out of the musical spotlight. The group remained inactive, but talk of a potential reunion started to stir toward the end of 2024 when the band played a private charity event for family and friends at the Eastside Bowl in Nashville.

Then, earlier this week, Lacey played a solo show in Nashville where he debuted new songs including one about the death of his stepson. That brings us up to present day, with the new reunion show announcements and fans now taking to social media to react to the news.

What People Are Saying About Brand New's Return to the Concert Stage

There were some strong comments with Lacey and Brand New returning to the public space after taking time away following the sexual misconduct allegations.

One fan commented on the X social media platform, "i just do not think deja or devil and god or literally anything else brand new ever made is good enough to purposefully and blatantly disregard victims of pedophilia and sexual abuse because you want to see jesse lacey perform songs you liked at 16. grow a fucking backbone."

Another commented on Loudwire's post about Brand New's return, "I guess Jessie taking advantage of underage girls and being worse than the awful ways he described himself in song is just not a thing anymore? To the rest of brand new, for agreeing to this reunion - "I've seen more spine in jelly fish. I've seen more guts in 11 year old kids"

Yet another person on X added, "Finding out brand new is officially back just ruined my day." While another suggested, "do not look at reddit comments of any post regarding Brand New recently. jesus fucking christ."

In some cases this has brought up some very conflicted feelings for fans as there was a genuine love for the group's music before Lacey's actions tainted their legacy.

"Brand New is back. Weird," commented one person, while another added, "Is this a safe space? Brand New reunited and touring again!"

But while there are those conflicted and those firmly against Brand New and Lacey's return, others seem willing to forgive and welcome back the singer and band for a possible redemption arc.

"My favorite band of all time, Brand New, is back!!!!! I never thought they’d get back together and this morning their site went live again and 3 new shows are available," commented one fan on the X social media platform. "Craziest news to wake up to and I’m losing my mind over it!!!"

Meanwhile, a wealth of fans posting on the concert announcement on Reddit seemed ready to welcome the group back.

"Oh my god it is real," beamed one fan. "This is beautiful. I hope it’s just the beginning," added another. " "I teared up a little bit. This is my favorite band and I really never thought they would be back," added a third person.

"I've never been so jealous of Texans before," humorously added another fan on Reddit, while yet another commented, "I can't even sum up the excitement inside of me right now."