Brand of Sacrifice’s New Song ‘Animal’ Is Savagely Brutal

Canadian deathcore troupe Brand of Sacrifice are staring down the release of their second album, Lifeblood, which will arrive on March 5. Teasing the complete beatdown that's in store for us all is the music video for the new song "Animal," which is premiering here at Loudwire.

What makes Brand of Sacrifice's sound so compelling is the insane control they have over the chaos that results from a truly wide range of influences. Think if early Kataklysm had mind-bending technical, noodling guitar fills ala Rings of Saturn mixed with some of the nightmarish symphonic moments of Septicflesh and Born of Osiris with the fireball energy of Mitch Lucker-era Suicide Silence.

"We knew ‘Animal’ was THE single on Lifeblood as soon as we finished it," said the band. "We’ve warmed our fans up through ‘Demon King’ and the title track, and this has the biggest hook on the whole album. A choir carries the chorus to previously unreached territory."

Regarding the video, Brand of Sacrifice beamed, "Of course, we had to do the song justice with a video of the highest quality, so we teamed up with an amazing cast and crew led by director Joey Durango. The video is epic and cinematic, two qualities we try to evoke through our music, here heightened by the timeless visuals and stories of the warrior."

Watch the music video for "Animal" toward the bottom of the page and follow along with the lyrics directly below.

Pre-order Lifeblood, out through Blood Blast Distribution, here and view the album art and track listing underneath the video.

Brand of Sacrifice, "Animal" Lyrics

Wrath and bloodlust

Born from the trauma and experience

An amalgamation of hate and malice

The beast within longs for carnage

To set its teeth in flesh endlessly

An amalgamation of hate and malice

May it run rampant with a hatred and a wild joy Don't let go of what's left of your humanity

Blood must flow

I will not allow myself to be an animal

All I know is I must subdue the beast

Hatred grows and so does the temptation to release Why am I subject to torment?

Was it not enough for me to bleed?

(To bleed?)

I've been branded and been handed a fate that wasn't chosen by me

(By me)

I will stand and I will not concede

I will not falter and I won't retreat

I will not fall to a world that's up against me Desperate men do desperate things

Disrupted vision creates a reflection of only darkness

I hear them calling

The ones who long for death

They gave into desire and now they have nothing left

(They have nothing left)

Now is this the fate that has chosen for me? So don't let go of what's left of your humanity

Blood must flow

I will not allow myself to be an animal

All I know is I must subdue the beast

Hatred grows and so does the temptation to release Why am I subject to torment?

Was it not enough for me to bleed?

(To bleed?)

I've been branded and been handed a fate that wasn't chosen by me

(By me)

I will stand and I will not concede

I will not falter and I won't retreat

I will not fall to a world that's up against me When I'm done they will fear me forever

This is the cleansing, this is the purge

I will stand, I will not concede

I will not falter and I will not retreat This is my struggle

This is the fate of the branded one

(The branded one)

I will stand and I will not concede

I will not falter and I will not retreat

I won't fall to a world that's up against me

This is the fate of the branded one

Brand of Sacrifice, "Animal" Music Video

Brand of Sacrifice, Lifeblood Album Art + Track Listing

Blood Blast Distribution

01. "Dawn"

02. "Demon King"

03. "Animal"

04. "Altered Eyes"

05. "Prophecy of the Falcon"

06. "Perfect World"

07. "Mortal Vessel"

08. "Foe of the Inhuman"

09. "Vengeance"

10. "Ruin"

11. "Corridor of Dreams"

12. "Lifeblood"