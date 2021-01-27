Brand of Sacrifice’s New Song ‘Animal’ Is Savagely Brutal
Canadian deathcore troupe Brand of Sacrifice are staring down the release of their second album, Lifeblood, which will arrive on March 5. Teasing the complete beatdown that's in store for us all is the music video for the new song "Animal," which is premiering here at Loudwire.
What makes Brand of Sacrifice's sound so compelling is the insane control they have over the chaos that results from a truly wide range of influences. Think if early Kataklysm had mind-bending technical, noodling guitar fills ala Rings of Saturn mixed with some of the nightmarish symphonic moments of Septicflesh and Born of Osiris with the fireball energy of Mitch Lucker-era Suicide Silence.
Got all that? Great!
"We knew ‘Animal’ was THE single on Lifeblood as soon as we finished it," said the band. "We’ve warmed our fans up through ‘Demon King’ and the title track, and this has the biggest hook on the whole album. A choir carries the chorus to previously unreached territory."
Regarding the video, Brand of Sacrifice beamed, "Of course, we had to do the song justice with a video of the highest quality, so we teamed up with an amazing cast and crew led by director Joey Durango. The video is epic and cinematic, two qualities we try to evoke through our music, here heightened by the timeless visuals and stories of the warrior."
Watch the music video for "Animal" toward the bottom of the page and follow along with the lyrics directly below.
Pre-order Lifeblood, out through Blood Blast Distribution, here and view the album art and track listing underneath the video. Follow Brand of Sacrifice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Spotify.
Brand of Sacrifice, "Animal" Lyrics
Wrath and bloodlust
Born from the trauma and experience
An amalgamation of hate and malice
The beast within longs for carnage
To set its teeth in flesh endlessly
An amalgamation of hate and malice
May it run rampant with a hatred and a wild joy
Don't let go of what's left of your humanity
Blood must flow
I will not allow myself to be an animal
All I know is I must subdue the beast
Hatred grows and so does the temptation to release
Why am I subject to torment?
Was it not enough for me to bleed?
(To bleed?)
I've been branded and been handed a fate that wasn't chosen by me
(By me)
I will stand and I will not concede
I will not falter and I won't retreat
I will not fall to a world that's up against me
Desperate men do desperate things
Disrupted vision creates a reflection of only darkness
I hear them calling
The ones who long for death
They gave into desire and now they have nothing left
(They have nothing left)
Now is this the fate that has chosen for me?
So don't let go of what's left of your humanity
Blood must flow
I will not allow myself to be an animal
All I know is I must subdue the beast
Hatred grows and so does the temptation to release
Why am I subject to torment?
Was it not enough for me to bleed?
(To bleed?)
I've been branded and been handed a fate that wasn't chosen by me
(By me)
I will stand and I will not concede
I will not falter and I won't retreat
I will not fall to a world that's up against me
When I'm done they will fear me forever
This is the cleansing, this is the purge
I will stand, I will not concede
I will not falter and I will not retreat
This is my struggle
This is the fate of the branded one
(The branded one)
I will stand and I will not concede
I will not falter and I will not retreat
I won't fall to a world that's up against me
This is the fate of the branded one
Brand of Sacrifice, "Animal" Music Video
Brand of Sacrifice, Lifeblood Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Dawn"
02. "Demon King"
03. "Animal"
04. "Altered Eyes"
05. "Prophecy of the Falcon"
06. "Perfect World"
07. "Mortal Vessel"
08. "Foe of the Inhuman"
09. "Vengeance"
10. "Ruin"
11. "Corridor of Dreams"
12. "Lifeblood"
