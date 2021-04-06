Watch Brandon Boyd Sing Incubus Covers With ‘American Idol’ Contestants on TV

UPDATE: Watch performance footage from 'American Idol' below where Brandon Boyd joins contestants Chayce Beckham and Casey Bishop separately to sing Incubus songs.

Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd will be helping some American Idol contestants on the popular TV singing competition this week. That includes the 15-year-old Casey Bishop, the same performer who blew away the show's celebrity judges in February with a bluesy Motley Crue cover.

Bishop's fellow contestant Chayce Beckham will also partner with Boyd for American Idol's pair of "All-Star Duets" broadcasts, the latter half of which airs on Monday (April 5) at 8PM ET on ABC. But what Incubus tunes will young Bishop and Beckham be belting with the rocker?

Because, according to Boyd, they will indeed sing Incubus songs — the frontman's been pumping up fans for his American Idol guest spot over the last several days. And he recently hinted at Bishop and Beckham's sufficiency on the mic when it comes to Incubus material.

"Make sure to watch the #duets episodes on @AmericanIdol with yours truly happening this Sun/Mon," Boyd shared on Twitter last week. "@ChayceBeckham and @thecaseybishop did justice to a couple of @IncubusBand songs."

As mentioned above, the first part of Idol's "All-Star Duets" aired on Sunday. However, as as reported in a recap from Entertainment Weekly, it looks like the Boyd numbers didn't happen on that episode. That means Incubus fans will want to make sure to tune in for his duets on Monday.

The current season of American Idol, the 19th overall, began Feb. 14 with five weeks of auditions before moving onto the "Hollywood Genre Challenge" and "Hollywood Duets" weeks. The show's returning judges are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, with Ryan Seacrest as host and Bobby Bones as a mentor. This week's shows will whittle down the contestants to the "Top 16" for the next episode on April 11.

Incubus broke through rock's mainstream over 20 years ago with Make Yourself. The band last released a studio effort, 8, in 2017. They've since begun working on new material. Boyd himself has a solo covers album in the works that's mostly the result of COVID-19-related downtime.

Incubus' Brandon Boyd Duets With Chayce Beckham on American Idol — Incubus, "Drive"

Incubus' Brandon Boyd Duets With Casey Bishop on American Idol — Incubus, "Wish You Were Here"