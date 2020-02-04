Incubus Announce New EP, Summer Tour With 311 + Badflower

Incubus have a big year ahead of them. Having just released the new song "Our Love" last week, the band just announced the Trust Fall (Side B) EP, as well as a major summer tour with 311 and Badflower.

The trek gets underway July 15 in Auburn, Washington, hitting over 35 cities along the way before winding down Sept. 5 in Noblesville, Indiana. Joining the band on the run will be 311, who will be celebrating their 30th anniversary on the road this summer (while playing all 50 states in 2020) and Badflower, who are one of the hottest bands going over the past year.

Meanwhile, Incubus, who previously released the Trust Fall (Side A) EP a few years back, have decided that their latest musical output will fall under the Trust Fall (Side B) moniker. Look for the collection in April, with pre-save options available here. In addition to "our Love," the EP will include last year's song "Into the Summer."

Ticketing for the tour will begin tomorrow (Feb. 5) at 10AM with the artist pre-sale. General public ticketing starts this Friday (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. You'll also have the option to pre-order the Trust Fall (Side B) EP with your ticket. For additional ticket upgrades and VIP packages, check here.

Watch the "Our Love" video and see the summer dates listed below:

Incubus, "Our Love"

Incubus / 311 / Badflower Summer 2020 Tour

July 15 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 17 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

July 18 - Irvine, Calif. @ Five Point Amphitheatre

July 19 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amp.

July 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion

July 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

July 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 25 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 26 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amp.

July 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 29 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amp.

July 30 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amp.

Aug. 2 - Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amp.

Aug. 4 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amp.

Aug. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 7 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 8 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Union Home Loans Amp.

Aug. 11 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ SPAC

Aug. 12 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 15 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 16 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 19 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake PAC

Aug. 21 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health and Jones Beach Amp.

Aug. 23 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 28 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Aug. 29 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Amp.

Aug. 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 1 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Sept. 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

Sept. 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 5 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

