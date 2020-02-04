Incubus Announce New EP, Summer Tour With 311 + Badflower
Incubus have a big year ahead of them. Having just released the new song "Our Love" last week, the band just announced the Trust Fall (Side B) EP, as well as a major summer tour with 311 and Badflower.
The trek gets underway July 15 in Auburn, Washington, hitting over 35 cities along the way before winding down Sept. 5 in Noblesville, Indiana. Joining the band on the run will be 311, who will be celebrating their 30th anniversary on the road this summer (while playing all 50 states in 2020) and Badflower, who are one of the hottest bands going over the past year.
Meanwhile, Incubus, who previously released the Trust Fall (Side A) EP a few years back, have decided that their latest musical output will fall under the Trust Fall (Side B) moniker. Look for the collection in April, with pre-save options available here. In addition to "our Love," the EP will include last year's song "Into the Summer."
Ticketing for the tour will begin tomorrow (Feb. 5) at 10AM with the artist pre-sale. General public ticketing starts this Friday (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. You'll also have the option to pre-order the Trust Fall (Side B) EP with your ticket. For additional ticket upgrades and VIP packages, check here.
Watch the "Our Love" video and see the summer dates listed below:
Incubus, "Our Love"
Incubus / 311 / Badflower Summer 2020 Tour
July 15 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 17 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
July 18 - Irvine, Calif. @ Five Point Amphitheatre
July 19 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amp.
July 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK Chin Pavilion
July 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
July 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 25 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 26 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amp.
July 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 29 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amp.
July 30 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 1 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amp.
Aug. 2 - Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amp.
Aug. 4 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amp.
Aug. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 7 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 8 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Union Home Loans Amp.
Aug. 11 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ SPAC
Aug. 12 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 14 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 15 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 16 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 19 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake PAC
Aug. 21 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health and Jones Beach Amp.
Aug. 23 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 28 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.
Aug. 29 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Amp.
Aug. 30 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 1 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.
Sept. 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.
Sept. 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 5 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
