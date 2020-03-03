Breaking Benjamin have secured a packed rock bill for the summer, hitting the road with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks.

The bands will all hit the road together beginning July 15 in Bristow, Virginia, spending just shy of two months together on the road with the trek wrapping up Sept. 8 in Mountain View, California. See all of the stops listed below.

For Breaking Benjamin, the run continues their support of their most recent album Aurora, while Bush are ramping up to new music with The Kingdom. Theory of a Deadman are promoting their Say Nothing album, while Saint Asonia also returned in 2019 with Flawed Design. Marks, meanwhile, will use the trek to turn heads with his forthcoming release, Who I Am.

VIP packages and tickets for Breaking Benjamin Fan Club members will be available today (March 3) starting at 12N local time. Purchase ticketed VIP packages here and join the fan club here. Text 'SUMMER2020’ to 844-626-3736 for an exclusive pre-sale tomorrow (March 4), or reserve your tickets during other pre-sale options. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday (March 6) at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Tickets for Breaking Benjamin's tour will also be included in Live Nation's Ticket to Rock promotion. Other tours included are Korn & Faith No More, Disturbed, Megadeth & Lamb of God and Slipknot. Get details on the Ticket to Rock options here.

Breaking Benjamin / Bush / Theory of a Deadman / Saint Asonia / Cory Marks 2020 Tour

July 15 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live+

July 17 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach+

July 18 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

July 21 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center~

July 23 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 24 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater+

July 26 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 27 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center~

July 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park+

July 30 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 4 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 6 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater~

Aug. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Aug. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion+

Aug. 21 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre~

Aug. 24 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Amphitheater~ ^

Aug. 31 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^

Sept. 2 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sept. 6 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

TBA - St. Louis Mo. @ TBA

*Breaking Benjamin, Bush and Theory of a Deadman only

^not a Live Nation date

+Saint Asonia not performing

~Theory of a Deadman not performing