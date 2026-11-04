Breaking Benjamin will be kicking off 2027 in grand fashion, having booked a 16-date U.S. tour that will launch in February with support from Starset, P.O.D. and Filter.

The tour starts on Feb. 16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and wraps up just shy of a month later on March 12 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

This all comes as Breaking Benjamin are ramping up to a new album, having already issued the new song "Something Wicked" earlier this year. Their last record, Ember, came out in 2018.

All cities, venues and tour dates can be viewed below.

Breaking Benjamin / Starset / P.O.D. / Filter 2027 Tour Dates

Feb. 16 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy Powerhouse

Feb. 18 - Kalamazoo, Mich @ Wings Event Center

Feb. 19 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Arena

Feb. 20 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 22 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ University of Louisville KFC Yum Center

Feb. 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 26 - State College, Pa. @ Penn State University - Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 28 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Upstate Medical University Arena

March 3 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

March 5 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

March 6 - Charleston, W.Va. @ Vandalia Health Coliseum

March 8 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 9 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

March 12 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall*

* without Filter

Live Nation breaking benjamin 2027 us tour admat

How Do I Get Tickets?

Breaking Benjamin will be offering "Reserved by Spotify" tickets to eligible U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. Eligible fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets before the general on-sale.

READ MORE: 19 Active Bands That Haven't Released an Album in 5 Years

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 10AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Speaking of pre-sales, the band will also have their own pre-sale starting tomorrow (Nov. 5) with the code: WICKED.

The General Admission ticket on-sale will be available Friday, Nov. 6 at 10AM local time through the band's website.

Below, check out the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.