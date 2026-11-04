Breaking Benjamin Book First 2027 U.S. Tour Dates With Starset, P.O.D + Filter
Breaking Benjamin will be kicking off 2027 in grand fashion, having booked a 16-date U.S. tour that will launch in February with support from Starset, P.O.D. and Filter.
The tour starts on Feb. 16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and wraps up just shy of a month later on March 12 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
This all comes as Breaking Benjamin are ramping up to a new album, having already issued the new song "Something Wicked" earlier this year. Their last record, Ember, came out in 2018.
All cities, venues and tour dates can be viewed below.
Breaking Benjamin / Starset / P.O.D. / Filter 2027 Tour Dates
Feb. 16 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy Powerhouse
Feb. 18 - Kalamazoo, Mich @ Wings Event Center
Feb. 19 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Arena
Feb. 20 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Feb. 22 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ University of Louisville KFC Yum Center
Feb. 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Feb. 26 - State College, Pa. @ Penn State University - Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 28 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 2 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Upstate Medical University Arena
March 3 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
March 5 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
March 6 - Charleston, W.Va. @ Vandalia Health Coliseum
March 8 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 9 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
March 12 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall*
* without Filter
How Do I Get Tickets?
Breaking Benjamin will be offering "Reserved by Spotify" tickets to eligible U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. Eligible fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets before the general on-sale.
READ MORE: 19 Active Bands That Haven't Released an Album in 5 Years
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 10AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Speaking of pre-sales, the band will also have their own pre-sale starting tomorrow (Nov. 5) with the code: WICKED.
The General Admission ticket on-sale will be available Friday, Nov. 6 at 10AM local time through the band's website.
Below, check out the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.
The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner