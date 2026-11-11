The Love Ride Rally — one of the most celebrated and longest-running motorcycle events in the world — is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 14. Robert Patrick, beloved actor and owner of the Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita dealership, will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal, and his brother, Richard, will be on-site as Filter are set to perform.

On Tuesday (Nov. 10), ahead of the rally, the Patrick brothers joined Loudwire Nights to share their love and admiration for one another as well as dive into some of their earliest memories together.

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Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"The Patrick Brothers ride again," Richard told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong as the conversation began, laying the foundation for what would be a joyful — and often hilarious — chat.

As they dove into the Love Ride Rally and seeing their worlds intersect, Robert shared a story about when he opened his Harley-Davidson dealership.

"[Richard] came to the grand opening and we had a moment where we both just stood back and kind of took it all in," he remembered.

"Where we've come from — he knows where I came from, I know where he came from. We both know each other's dreams and aspirations and it was a real moment. It was a real moment."

Robert described a wall in the dealership that tells the story of his life and his business partner's life, and part of his story includes his little brother.

"There are Richie's two guitars hanging on my wall," he said.

"One's an acoustic guitar, a guitar that he signed and gave to me and it says, 'Please tune to [drop] D.' Signed Richard Patrick. And the other one is the guitar he used when he filmed 'Hey Man, Nice Shot.' He lit it on fire, it's an electric guitar. And his two platinum records are hanging on the wall in the dealership. That was a real moment for not only myself, but my family. And I don't think Richie was expecting that kind of recognition from me on the wall, so it was an emotional moment for the two of us."

And with Robert as the Honorary Grand Marshal and Filter performing, the Love Ride Rally will be another special moment for the brothers.

"I'm super excited about Richie's performances as of late and all the shows he's been doing," Robert said.

"I've been seeing a lot of footage and he's just doing amazing shows out there and everybody knows it. He's in his own league right now. And his voice sounds amazing. So, I'm over the moon. I'm super excited about it. It'll be an emotional day for me for sure."

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Robert's love of and support for his brother's music is nothing new.

"Robert was a huge inspiration to me, constantly telling me, 'Hey Rich, play the guitar, be a musician, follow your dreams, get out there and live your life,'" Richard remembered.

"'You're only going to be alive once, you got to get out there and live your dreams.' And that's exactly what I took to heart from my childhood."

What Else Did Richard + Robert Patrick Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How Robert tried to get a Nine Inch Nails song in Terminator 2: Judgment Day: "I have it somewhere, there's a mixtape where I had all this stuff that Richie had given me and I was using it to train with and I would listen to it, it was the T-1000 soundtrack. And I said to [director James Cameron], 'Hey man, there's this great band out of the Midwest, my little brother's a guitar player. They're touring and they've got this song, 'Head Like a Hole.' I think it’d be perfect for our movie.' And he said, 'Well, that's cool, but we've got a deal with Guns N' Roses and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] likes Guns N' Roses.' I think I played it for him, I think he was really impressed but it was just like, you know, that ship's sailed, man. It's too bad, because I don't know how that would have affected the movie, but it was such a part of the movie."

Lollapalooza, Hollywood and making their dreams come true: "My dad was like, 'Well, you've got to have a backup.' We're just jumping in. We're going for it, you know? As we explained, [if] you've got a backup, then you're expecting not to be successful. So that's a bad plan, Dad. We just went for it. It was wild. I mean, we started off in Cleveland. We had to kind of figure out how to get out there and make it happen. And we did."

When Richard first met Trent Reznor: "Michele DeFrasia booked us in front of the Exotic Birds, which was Trent's band with Andy Kubiszewski. It wasn't really Trent's band, he was just kind of the new guy playing keyboards. And that's how we met. We met at Pi Keyboards and Audio officially."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Richard and Robert Patrick joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Nov. 10; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.