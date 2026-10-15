These 21 alternative rock bands from the '90s deserve a ton of credit for overcoming adversity and still having the desire to play shows today.

I'm going to remind you how far away we are now from the '90s, but I will say that losing some members along the way was inevitable given the demands and the lifestyle.

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Guided By Voices, for example, continue to perform today after getting their start in the 1980s. During that time, they have released more than 40 studio albums.

You have to expect that not every musician is going to be able to keep up with that kind of output. Then there are the alt-rock bands from the '90s who prioritize touring over releasing new material.

Everclear haven't released a new studio album in more than 10 years, but that hasn't stopped them from touring hard. They've played at least 70 shows in each of the past four years, with their annual total topping 100 in 2025.

From bands that are down to just their founding bass player and those who have never had much of a consistent lineup since their first album, here is a look at 21 alternative rock bands from the 1990s that are still performing despite only having one original member.

21 '90s Alternative Rock Bands Still Performing Despite Only Having One Original Member All of these bands are still playing shows today, with at least one act topping at least 70 tour dates in each of the past four years. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll