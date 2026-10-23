Starset’s ‘Paranormal Prison’ Ghost Hunt

On the fifth episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, Starset join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

This time, it's a family affair where even the kids join in with Starset's Ron DeChant, Brock Richards, Adam Gilbert, Siobhán Richards, Zuzana Engererova and Cory Juba.

READ MORE: Motionless in White Face the 'Paranormal Prison' in Season 4 Premiere

What better place for a band and its family members than the sub-basement of a haunted prison where the death of a tortured prisoner was once covered up? Ordinarily, there's an endless amount of answers, but not if you're starring on an episode of Paranormal Prison.

"It's got a really weird energy, so I'm definitely into that. I'm not saying I'm a full believer, but you might change my mind in 30 minutes," bassist DeChant says before the investigation gets underway.

Weidman invites the Starset crew to open up with questions for any spirits present, noting they could be silly or serious. To lighten the mood with a simple yes or no question, the band wants to know if they're missing Papa Roach's Inkcarceration performance while on their investigation. The "dead bell" dings once, an affirmation from beyond that they are indeed missing the band's set.

While this area has been a hotbed of paranormal activity in the past, the size of the crowd seems to have spooked the spirit, who indicates as much when asked if such an overwhelming presence made them nervous.

One of the kids asks if they should leave and, right after, producer Cyrus Entezam heard and light whoosh rush by him, while Weidman felt it.

What happens next?

Watch the full episode, presented by Strung and Parlor Beverages, below.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E5 — Starset

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.