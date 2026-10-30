On the sixth episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, Get Scared join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

In this episode the band and the team head up the attic with a very sinister history. In the 1930s, a nearby maximum security prison burned down and claimed many lives. The 300 survivors were brought to the reformatory, but since they were not able to mix with the current reformatory population, they were housed in the attic with no rules. The total occupants dwindled from the starting 300.

A perfect spot to bring a band named Get Scared, right?

Again utilizing the "dead bell," in which any present spirit can answer yes or no questions with a respective one or two dings. At first, a series of questions are tossed out, but no response is given. Instead, everyone observes a rock that was thrown — but not by any of them! Weidman clarifies that this is a typical occurrence and the dead bell dings in the affirmative.

READ MORE: Starset's Paranormal Prison Ghost Hunt

With communication fleeting, the crew then utilizes the "spirit box" which picks up voices from the other side. And this is where the action heats up. Very clearly, a voice is heard saying the words "go" and "baby." Singer Nicholas Matthew then asks if the spirit wants everyone to leave. "Uh, yeah," another voice says.

"Are we in danger [by] being here?" he follows up. "I want to end you," a gravelly voice says, thoroughly freaking out the investigative team. Everyone from Get Scared else leaves, except Matthews as he's been the most effective communicator with the spirits. He manages to confirm with the spirit that there was indeed a fire, but it does not want to leave.

And it just gets creepier from there.

Watch the full episode, presented by Strung and Parlor Beverages, below.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E6 — Get Scared

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.