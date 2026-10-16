Hollywood Undead’s Paranormal Prison Ghost Hunt

On the fourth episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, Hollywood Undead join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

Dany Rose Murillo, Jorel Decker and Dylan Alvarez of Hollywood Undead — all believers — really put the "undead" in this episode with one of the smartest tactics for communicating with the other side that we've seen in the history of Paranormal Prison. And it all leads to the confirmation of a name of one prisoner's soul still wandering around the reformatory.

It gets serious right away when Weidman explains to the band how the communication devices work. During her brief, the "dead bell" dings once for yes, as if to confirm that there are the agreed upon terms for communication. It jolts the three members, who attempt to learn more about the spirit they're talking to. It turns out, they're not entirely welcome here.

READ MORE: Motionless in White Face the 'Paranormal Prison' in Season 4 Premiere

It's not Decker's first time on a paranormal investigation. He tells co-hosts Bernstein and Weidman about a time he toured a haunted, abandoned depression-era hotel in Arkansas formerly ran by an unlicensed doctor attempting to cure cancer. He snapped thousands of photos on a floor said to be inhabited by a boy's spirit, even capturing the essence in a still image (seen in the video — thanks Jorel!).

Alvarez, meanwhile recollects a childhood superstition and the figure of a woman he saw one night which left him "screaming bloody murder." Murillo also felt a presence at the foot his bed once at a hotel.

Back on the current investigative front, the band adopts a simple but effective method in an effort to learn the spirit's name. Relying on the dead bell, they list the letters of the alphabet until receiving an affirmation, then guessing their way to the rightful name.

Watch the full episode, presented by Strung and Parlor Beverages, below.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E4 - Hollywood Undead

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.