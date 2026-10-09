Lorna Shore’s ‘Paranormal Prison’ Ghost Hunt

On the third episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, Lorna Shore join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

Here, the New Jersey deathcore titans bring a bit more of a lively, humorous spirit to the hunt in what is easily one of the most unexpected episodes in the history of Paranormal Prison.

Typically, our co-hosts and featured guest will encounter souls who were either prisoners or guards, often with a complicated and dark history, as evidenced by the voices heard through the spirit box and yes/no confirmations via the dinging dead bell. Not this time, though. Instead, things go full-blown New Jersey.

Even more important than learning that this spirit roaming the prison has apparently watched the infamous reality TV show Jersey Shore (indicated via the dead bell) is the answer to a long-standing debate that's likely unfamiliar to anyone outside of the state.

READ MORE: Motionless in White Face the 'Paranormal Prison' in Season 4 Premiere

For the uninitiated, it's about a pre-sliced package or a big ol' log of salty processed pork. The most popular brand of this "pork roll" is Taylor, leading to part of the state to dub the product "Taylor ham" while others strictly refer to it as pork roll.

Vocalist Will Ramos, perhaps showing his hand a bit, asked the pointed question, "Is it pork roll, egg and cheese?" DING! And there we have it, unless you want to debate the dead.

We also learn what holiday this spirit is a big fan of and whether or not Lorna Shore were going to go "beast mode" at the Inkcarceration set after the hunt's conclusion.

Watch the full episode, presented by Strung and Parlor Beverages, below.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E3 - Lorna Shore

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

Sept. 25 — Motionless in White

Oct. 02 — The Used

Oct. 09 — Lorna Shore

Oct. 16 — Hollywood Undead

Oct. 23 — Starset

Oct. 30 — Get Scared

Nov. 06 — Guilt Trip

Nov. 13 — Alien Ant Farm

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.