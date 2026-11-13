Guilt Trip’s ‘Paranormal Prison’ Ghost Hunt

On the seventh episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, Guilt Trip join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

In this episode, the U.K. metallic hardcore five-piece first head to where all the old, nasty-looking toilets are housed — a creepy setting that also happens to be a hotbed of paranormal activity.

The "dead bell" is rung by an overzealous spirit, who sometimes even corresponds with the investigative team before a question is finished being asked. Bassist Lily Kilcoyne gasps after the first ding as things suddenly become very real and a bit unexplainable. After a series of unanswered yes or no questions, Bernstein proposes heading to the freezer room, which is encouraged by the spirit via another ding of the bell.

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The spirit indicates the team is a welcome presence and, later, they learn the soul's mortal name was Stan and that he died in his cell. And, for the first time, a REM-pod in the corner lights up as another sign of activity.

In the end, guitarist Jak Maden reasons that the dead bell presented something undeniable and that it was all rather "interesting."

Watch the full episode, presented by Strung and Parlor Beverages, below.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E7 — Guilt Trip

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.