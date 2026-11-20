On the eighth and final episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, Alien Ant Farm join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

In this episode, that question might more readily apply to Alien Ant Farm's line of inquiries, rather than the responses they and the team get from yet another spirit still roaming the grounds. If you can take an anonymous ghost's word for it, you'll learn one thing in particular about legendary actor Morgan Freeman that you never needed to know!

READ MORE: Starset's Paranormal Prison Ghost Hunt

Surprisingly, this spirit plays along with Alien Ant Farm's antics, even overzealously dinging the "dead bell" communicative device, leading to one of the funniest exchanges in the history of Paranormal Prison.

We even find out if the spirit, perhaps once incarcerated for being a not-so-smooth criminal, enjoyed the band's set!

Watch the full episode, presented by Strung and Parlor Beverages, below.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E8 — Alien Ant Farm

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.