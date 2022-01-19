Breaking Benjamin + Disturbed Lead 2022 Upheaval Festival Lineup

UPDATE: Mudvayne have been revealed as the previously unnamed act on the 2022 Upheaval Festival lineup. They'll play primary support to Breaking Benjamin on July 15.

While the weather is a bit rough at the moment, it'll be outdoor festival season before you know it, and organizers of the Upheaval Festival have revealed a majority of their 2022 lineup. The two-day music event will take place July 15 and 16 at Belknap Park, in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed atop the bill.

Breaking Benjamin will headline opening night on Friday, July 15 with support from a still-to-be-named primary support act, Theory, Avatar, Starset, Ayron Jones, All Good Things, Fire From the Gods, The Warning and Dark Heavens.

Disturbed lead the Saturday (July 16) bill, with support from Three Day Grace, Nothing More, Hatebreed, Escape the Fate, Butcher Babies, Nita Strauss, Ded, Oxymorrons and Heartsick.

With a summer weekend date, it's also possible both headliners might have new music. Disturbed have already discussed working on a new album, calling their recent work "old school Disturbed" and hinting at potentially breaking it up into two EPs.

Though they returned to the road in 2020, Breaking Benjamin have remained relatively quiet about any potential new music. However, their most recent new album was 2018's Ember, which was followed by reworked versions of classic Breaking Benjamin cuts on 2020's Aurora.

Tickets for the 2022 edition of the Upheaval Fest are currently on sale at this location with VIP options available. You can also get a discount promo code for tickets right here.

2022 Upheaval Festival Lineup

