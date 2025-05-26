VOTE: Better Upheaval Festival Headliner – Rob Zombie vs. Falling in Reverse

The 2025 Upheaval Festival is something you don't want to miss and this week on Loudwire Nights, we're putting the two headliners up against each other for our weekly Chuck's Fight Club feature. Who are you more excited to see - Rob Zombie or Falling in Reverse?

Hard rocking bands will be heading to Bellknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan the week of July 18-19 for two days of raucous performances. Rob Zombie will head up the Friday bill, while Falling in Reverse close it out on Saturday. Architects, Wage War, Crossfade, Yelawolf, The Plot in You, Dead Poet Society, Taproot, Vended, Scene Queen, Bodysnatcher, The Funeral Portrait and more are also playing this year.

On one hand, you've got Rob Zombie with a slew of hits that back up to his '90s days with White Zombie, Everything from "More Human Than Human" to "Dragula," "Living Dead Girl," "Feels So Numb," "We're an American Band," "Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown" and more.

Then you've got Falling in Reverse who've really seen their star take off in recent years after such favorites as "Alone," "Loser," "Popular Monster," "Zombified," "Watch the World Burn" "All My Life" and "Bad Guy."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle on Monday's radio show in the 8PM hour. Tuesday and Wednesday will break down arguments for both acts, while you continue to vote using the tool at the bottom of this post. Then the rankings will be tallied and the winner will be featured during a rock block in the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights show.

You can get tickets for the 2025 Upheaval Festival now and start planning for your trip this July.

