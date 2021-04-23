It seems like it had been a while since fans of Metalocalypse co-creator and Dethklok conduit Brendon Small had heard anything new from his guitar-fueled solo project, Galaktikon — the act's latest studio album, Galaktikon II: Become the Storm, came out in 2017.

But that all changed this month when Small issued a brand new Galaktikon composition, "Ghosthorse." It's a triumphant-sounding instrumental metal number written to accompany the rocker's new Epiphone signature model guitar, the "GhostHorse" Explorer.

Listen to the song down toward the bottom of this post.

The GhostHorse Explorer, designed by Small himself, comes in a custom Galaktikon Burst finish over a modified Explorer body with a deep cutaway, gloss-finished figured maple top and matte Ebony finished back, sides and neck. There's also a Floyd Rose tremolo, Gibson BurstBucker pickups, plus a fast-playing SlimTaper neck with contoured heel for better fret access. The bound ebony fretboard has 24 jumbo frets, and the headstock sports Grover tuners and a Galaktikon Icarus spaceship medallion on the back.

"I am so excited to finally put out the GhostHorse," Small said in a March press release from Epiphone. "It's my most played guitar and so very expressive. It's just nice having another Horse in the family."

Listeners looking to stay abreast of Small's musical output can keep an eye on his website at galaktikon.com. Guitar players wanting more details on the GhostHorse Explorer can check out epiphone.com.

Brendon Small's Galaktikon, "Ghosthorse"

The Epiphone Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer

Epiphone