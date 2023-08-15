It's a big year for Brendon Small, with the movie Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar coming out, as well as a new Dethklok album supported by a co-headlining tour with Babymetal. Today, Loudwire is debuting an exclusive preview clip from Army of the Doomstar for you to watch, where the infamous rock 'n' roll clown Dr. Rockzo delivers a psychedelic sermon about the afterlife, which is one big party in the sky.

Plus, in celebration of it all, Loudwire is giving away a "GhostHorse" Epiphone Explorer guitar signed by Small, as well as copies of the new film on Blu-Ray and tickets to the upcoming tour. Head below to learn more about the contest after you check out the exclusive clip.

The last release under the Metalocalypse banner came a decade ago with the rock opera movie Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem, which arrived a year after Season 4 of the TV series.

A press release synopsis of the film describes what fans can expect:

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

In the exclusive clip below, Dr. Rockzo partakes in his drug of choice at the gates of Heaven — some c-c-c-c-cocaine — and begins to describe how incredible the afterlife is while imploring the living to make the most of their lives and love each other.

The teaser ends with things fading back to reality as we see the face of Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Teaser: Dr Rockzo's Party in the Sky

READ MORE: Brendon Small (Galaktikon/Dethklok) Plays His Favorite Guitar Riffs

The movie will be available to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more on Aug. 22.

The Blu-ray edition also will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers on Aug. 22, and will contain special features such as the Behind the Metal Curtain (Featurette). This is a deep dive into the making of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar with interviews with show co-creator Brendon Small and his team of writers, animators, and musicians as they share the inspirations behind turning the hit Adult Swim series into its first feature film.

Pre-order your copy now or head below for a chance to win a copy of the Blu-ray along with a pair of tickets to the BabyKlok tour in the city of your choice. One lucky winner will also get a "GhostHorse" Epiphone Explorer guitar signed by Brendon Small.

Prize Package + Entry Details

Grand Prize (One Winner):

one "GhostHorse" Epiphone Explorer signed by Brendon Small

one Blu-Ray DVD of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

two tickets to one show on upcoming BabyKlok tour, featuring co-headliners Dethklok and Babymetal

Runner-Up Prizes (Two Winners):

one Blu-Ray DVD of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

two tickets to one show on upcoming BabyKlok tour, featuring co-headliners Dethklok and Babymetal

Contest will end at 11:59PM ET on Aug. 22. Use the form to below to enter for a chance to win:

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be released on Aug. 22. Meanwhile, Metalocalypse: The Complete Series is available now on digital and DVD. Dethalbum IV, the latest record from Dethklok also comes out on Aug. 22 and the band will be on the road with Babymetal starting Aug. 30 at these dates.