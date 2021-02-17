The concert encore is nearly guaranteed at any show you attend (well, back when shows were still a thing, at least). What was once a courtesy extended to the most rabid fans who clamored for more after the set had finished is entirely commonplace and Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch has opened up on why the band isn't fond of the practice.

"We never have been an encore band," Head said as a guest on the "Bringin' It Backwards" podcast (audio below, transcription via Blabbermouth).

Expressing how the band has a conflicted view of the encore concept, Head continued, "We would debate about it, saying, 'It's so cheesy, man. It's so cheesy. They want it so bad, but…' We don't do encores. We would tell people in the press, 'We don't do encores. We give it our all, and then we're done.'"

Even though it was by design to play one full set and be done with the show, it didn't go over well with fans, who ultimately swayed Korn in the other direction.

"And then fans started getting mad, especially fans in different countries. They're, like, 'It's disrespectful if you don't come back out.' So we had to do it," relayed the guitarist.

Part of the band's mindset comes from the fact that the encore is now fully expected by concert audiences, rather than fans screaming and cheering for more.

"And to this day, we don't really love it because everybody expects it and they don't really cheer for it now. They're just, like, 'Okay.' … You want be done and then the crowd to demand you back out with applause. That's what the encores were meant for. But that's all gone to shit now," Head lamented.

Korn's last live was played on March 1 in Fresno, California as they concluded a co-headlining run with Breaking Benjamin. The four song encore that night, per setlist.fm, was comprised of "4 U," "Twist," "Coming Undone" (with a snippet of Queen's "We Will Rock You") and "Falling Away From Me."

Although the touring industry shut down worldwide just a couple weeks after that tour wrapped up, members of Korn and Breaking Benjamin continued their work together as Head and Jasen Rauch reunited their Love and Death band. The group dropped Perfectly Preserved, their first since the 2013 Between Here and Lost debut.

Brian 'Head' Welch on the 'Bringin It Backwards' Podcast