Bring Me the Horizon performed in Amsterdam last night (Nov. 20), and it was frontman Oli Sykes' birthday. In celebration, the band performed a handful of songs that haven't seen the stage in years.

The throwback medley included "Re: They Have No Reflections," "(I Used To Make Out With) Medusa," "Diamonds Aren’t Forever" and "The Comedown." The former two are taken from their deathcore days, while the latter marked the beginning of their transition into a metalcore group. According to Kerrang!, the two deathcore tracks haven't been performed in over 10 years.

Bring Me will release their new studio album, Amo, on Jan. 11, 2019. (Pre-orders are on sale now.) In case you missed them, listen to the two lead singles, "Mantra" and "Wonderful Life," which features Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth. The band will embark on a North American headlining tour in January as well. Check out a full list of dates and locations below.

Bring Me the Horizon 2019 North American Tour Dates:

01/23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

01/25 - Orlando, Fla. @ CFE Arena

01/26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

01/28 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena

01/29 - Manhattan, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

02/01 - Boston, Mass. @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

02/02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

02/04 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore Detroit

02/05 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

02/06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

02/08 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

02/09 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

02/11 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore Auditorium

02/13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

02/15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

02/16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino