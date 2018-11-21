Bring Me the Horizon Played Their Deathcore Songs Last Night and Have Never Sounded Heavier
Bring Me the Horizon performed in Amsterdam last night (Nov. 20), and it was frontman Oli Sykes' birthday. In celebration, the band performed a handful of songs that haven't seen the stage in years.
The throwback medley included "Re: They Have No Reflections," "(I Used To Make Out With) Medusa," "Diamonds Aren’t Forever" and "The Comedown." The former two are taken from their deathcore days, while the latter marked the beginning of their transition into a metalcore group. According to Kerrang!, the two deathcore tracks haven't been performed in over 10 years.
Bring Me will release their new studio album, Amo, on Jan. 11, 2019. (Pre-orders are on sale now.) In case you missed them, listen to the two lead singles, "Mantra" and "Wonderful Life," which features Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth. The band will embark on a North American headlining tour in January as well. Check out a full list of dates and locations below.
Bring Me the Horizon 2019 North American Tour Dates:
01/23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
01/25 - Orlando, Fla. @ CFE Arena
01/26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
01/28 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena
01/29 - Manhattan, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
02/01 - Boston, Mass. @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
02/02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
02/04 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore Detroit
02/05 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
02/06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
02/08 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
02/09 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
02/11 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore Auditorium
02/13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
02/15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
02/16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
