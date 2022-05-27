Bring Me the Horizon's festival in Malta is underway and while the performance lineup is rather star-studded, it's a DJ set that brought out the best in the crowd, who began a circle pit in a pool while a BMTH song was playing through a PA system. If that doesn't fill you with summer vibes, we don't know what will.

The Malta Weekender festival is a four-day event that features Bring Me the Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, Beartooth, While She Sleeps, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, Nova Twins, Malevolence, Static Dress and DeathByRomy and a total of 10 DJ sets as well to mix things up.

Face Down London, a promoter of a rock/metal/pop-punk/emo club night, captured a buzzworthy moment from the festival, which began yesterday (May 26), and shared the video clip on TikTok (seen below) where festival attendees formed a circle pit in the swimming pool while Bring Me the Horizon's "Can You Feel My Heart" blared across the area.

If you leave the video on mute, it just looks like one random, rowdy whirlpool but, with the audio, it's clear that aquatic moshing is now a very real thing as fans splashed about and leapt into the air. It probably took a lot of energy to keep it going too — moving fast in a pool is pretty damn difficult.

By the time BMTH head to North America for a headlining tour with Knocked Loose, Grandson and Siiickbrain, the summer vibes will be dissipating as fall sets in and it becomes back to standard circle pits in more traditional concert venues.

Swimming Pool Circle Pit to Bring Me the Horizon Song