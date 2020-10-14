Bring Me the Horizon Announce New Album; Collabs With Amy Lee, Babymetal + Nova Twins

Bring Me the Horizon have finally announced their highly anticipated new album Post Human: Survival Horror. The record will drop the day before Halloween and features collaborations with Evanescence's Amy Lee, Babymetal, Yungblud and Nova Twins.

BMTH have already had three smash hits with “Ludens,” “Parasite Eve” and “Obey,” the latter two of which became Top 40 singles in the U.K. while topping the rock charts. Post Human will feature an additional seven songs, some of which were shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wasn’t feeling any better [about the world since lockdown] and I was like, ‘That’s why I was writing about this stuff in the first place.’ I was worried about it, it was scaring me, I needed to process it,” Oli Sykes recently told Kerrang! “My main way of processing stuff these days is writing songs and lyrics and getting it out. I did a 180 and thought, ‘If it feels uncomfortable to talk about it that probably means I’m talking about something important.’”

Check out the album art and track listing for Bring Me the Horizon’s Post Human: Survival Horror below.

Bring Me the Horizon, Post Human: Survival Horror Artwork + Track Listing:

Sony / RCA

1. "Dear Diary,"

2. "Parasite Eve"

3. "Teardrops"

4. "Obey" feat. Yungblud

5. "Itch for the Cure" (When Will We Be Free?)

6. "Kingslayer" feat. Babymetal

7. "IXI" feat. Nova Twins

8. "Ludens"

9. "One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death" feat. Amy Lee