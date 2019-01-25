Bring Me the Horizon just became their heaviest in years with an intense breakdown at the end of "Heavy Metal," one of the songs featured on their latest album amo that came out today (Jan. 25).

The track, which features beatboxer Rahzel from The Roots, directly calls out metal fans who are upset by the band's change in direction. Oli Sykes refers to critics as "cannibals" and says in the chorus, "I'm afraid you don't love me anymore / 'Cause a kid on the 'gram in a Black Dahlia tank says it ain't heavy metal." However, the group gives in to the desires of their metal fanbase and delivers a hardcore breakdown in the last 12 seconds of the song, making this the heaviest they've been in years. Listen to the full track below.

amo is arguably the most experimental album of Bring Me The Horizon's career, featuring songs that delve into pop rock territory. The last song they put out prior to the release of the album, "Nihilist Blues," actually features pop singer Grimes.

The band is currently embarking on their "First Love" world tour in support of the new album. See the remaining dates here.