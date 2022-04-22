Bring Me the Horizon Collaborate With Norwegian Pop Star on New Song ‘Bad Life’

Bring Me the Horizon, the kings of collaboration, have a new one out today (April 22), but this time it's with a Norwegian pop star named Sigrid. The track is called "Bad Life."

Over the last several years, the Sheffield rockers have done a plethora of projects with other artists from a variety of genres, including Yungblud, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly and, most recently, rapper Masked Wolf. Now, they've recruited Sigrid for this new one, which frontman Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish wrote together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We loved the message but it wasn’t really fitting with the brief of the record we are currently creating," Sykes said of the new single [via Metal Hammer]. "When we found out Sigrid was a fan we felt like it was the perfect fit for her, although initially I was reluctant as I felt like it was such a special record. Then Sigrid asked if I’d duet with her on the track and that sealed the deal!”

Sigrid, whose own music is more along the lines of dreamy, synth-pop, acknowledged that the joint effort likely wasn't expected by either one of their fanbases, but she's excited about it nonetheless.

“It tells the story of when things are rough and it can feel like you’re never going to stop feeling sad," she explained. "It might not be the most likely collab, but we’ve been fans of each other for a while and we’re so happy we could collaborate on this song. And filming the video was an amazing and crazy experience in itself!”

Check out the track, its lyrics and accompanying music video below.

Bring Me the Horizon + Sigrid, 'Bad Life' Lyrics

Everyone's damaged

A little depressed

Every now and then we get that feeling in our chest(s)

Some days I’m a loser

Brush my teeth in the dark

Head above water

In a swimming pool of sharks It’s hard to get up out of bed

When everything is on its head

& nothing seems to make any sense

Like a bandaid on a bleeding heart

I fake a smile and fall apart

& no one ever knows I’m a wreck When the world is on your shoulders

And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear

Well I know that you’re afraid

Things will always be this way

it’s just a bad day

Not a bad life Everything’s backwards

And I’m hanging on

But no matter how hard I try i always come undone

Backed in a corner

Uncomfortably numb

Watching myself become a shadow in the sun

It’s hard to find a place to hide

When you’re running from what’s inside

No matter where you go, there you are

So tonight I’ll go to war with me

Cos I’m my own worst enemy

And i don’t wanna fight anymore When the world is on your shoulders

And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear

Well I know that you’re afraid

Things will always be this way

But it’s just a bad day

Not a bad life

And I know it feels so hopeless

And I know how close you are to the edge right now

So I wrote this song to say

Things won't always be this way no

It's just a bad day

Not a bad life

Bring Me the Horizon + Sigrid, "Bad Life"