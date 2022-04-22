Bring Me the Horizon Collaborate With Norwegian Pop Star on New Song ‘Bad Life’
Bring Me the Horizon, the kings of collaboration, have a new one out today (April 22), but this time it's with a Norwegian pop star named Sigrid. The track is called "Bad Life."
Over the last several years, the Sheffield rockers have done a plethora of projects with other artists from a variety of genres, including Yungblud, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly and, most recently, rapper Masked Wolf. Now, they've recruited Sigrid for this new one, which frontman Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish wrote together during the COVID-19 lockdown.
"We loved the message but it wasn’t really fitting with the brief of the record we are currently creating," Sykes said of the new single [via Metal Hammer]. "When we found out Sigrid was a fan we felt like it was the perfect fit for her, although initially I was reluctant as I felt like it was such a special record. Then Sigrid asked if I’d duet with her on the track and that sealed the deal!”
Sigrid, whose own music is more along the lines of dreamy, synth-pop, acknowledged that the joint effort likely wasn't expected by either one of their fanbases, but she's excited about it nonetheless.
“It tells the story of when things are rough and it can feel like you’re never going to stop feeling sad," she explained. "It might not be the most likely collab, but we’ve been fans of each other for a while and we’re so happy we could collaborate on this song. And filming the video was an amazing and crazy experience in itself!”
Check out the track, its lyrics and accompanying music video below.
Bring Me the Horizon + Sigrid, 'Bad Life' Lyrics
Everyone's damaged
A little depressed
Every now and then we get that feeling in our chest(s)
Some days I’m a loser
Brush my teeth in the dark
Head above water
In a swimming pool of sharks
It’s hard to get up out of bed
When everything is on its head
& nothing seems to make any sense
Like a bandaid on a bleeding heart
I fake a smile and fall apart
& no one ever knows I’m a wreck
When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well I know that you’re afraid
Things will always be this way
it’s just a bad day
Not a bad life
Everything’s backwards
And I’m hanging on
But no matter how hard I try i always come undone
Backed in a corner
Uncomfortably numb
Watching myself become a shadow in the sun
It’s hard to find a place to hide
When you’re running from what’s inside
No matter where you go, there you are
So tonight I’ll go to war with me
Cos I’m my own worst enemy
And i don’t wanna fight anymore
When the world is on your shoulders
And the weight of your own heart is too much to bear
Well I know that you’re afraid
Things will always be this way
But it’s just a bad day
Not a bad life
And I know it feels so hopeless
And I know how close you are to the edge right now
So I wrote this song to say
Things won't always be this way no
It's just a bad day
Not a bad life