Bullet for My Valentine leave no body part un-rocked on "Omen," a new single the Welsh metalcore band issued on Friday (April 8) that's one of five fresh cuts collected on an upcoming deluxe edition of the group's latest album, their self-titled LP from last year.

"It's in your head / It's in your bones / It's in your heart / It's in your soul," lead vocalist Matthew Tuck seethes at the start of "Omen," a song that blazingly displays Bullet for My Valentine's practiced knack for cutthroat dynamics. The tune joins "Stitches" (initially a Japan-only bonus track), "No More Tears," "Step Out From the Inside" and "This Means War" to make 2021's Bullet for My Valentine an expanded 15-track effort.

Read the words to "Omen," followed by a machinelike lyric video for it, down below.

The deluxe edition of Bullet for My Valentine arrives on July 8; a vinyl release will follow on November 11. Fans can both pre-order the reissue and pre-save it on streaming services. BFMV's original singles released in 2021 were "Knives," "Parasite," Shatter" and "Rainbow Veins." The act will play Europe on a handful of music festival dates this summer.

Bullet for My Valentine, "Omen" Lyrics

It's in your head, it's in your bones

It's in your heart, it's in your soul

Pushing the limits possessed by the spirits

You're losing control of yourself

Feel the resistance, forget your existence

In time, you'll get used to the taste

It's in your blood

It's breeding deep inside those bones

Now feel it breaking out

And tearing up your soul

Now you’re alive

Awake in your own paradise

Embrace this energy

And free yourself from misery

Time to breathe

These words have been spoken

You can't believe the lies of the omen

You'll never know if it's a dream or reality

Time to heal or demons will drag you down

Live for the moment, the future is broken

This focus you just can't repel

Minute by minute, you're pushed to the limit

And getting too close to the edge

Now you're alive

And need to feed this appetite

Now hear it screaming out

And burning up inside

Are you alive live are are you you alive

Embrace this energy

And free myself from misery

Bullet for My Valentine, "Omen"

Bullet for My Valentine Deluxe Edition Album Art + Track List

Spinefarm / Search and Destroy Spinefarm / Search and Destroy loading...

1. "Parasite"

2. "Knives"

3. "My Reverie"

4. "No Happy Ever After"

5. "Can't Escape the Waves"

6. "Bastards"

7. "Rainbow Veins"

8. "Shatter"

9. "Paralysed"

10. "Death by a Thousand Cuts "

11. "Omen"

12. "Stitches"

13. "No More Tears"

14. "Step Out From the Inside"

15. "This Means War"