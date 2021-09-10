Bullet for My Valentine Stay Heavy With Latest Single ‘Shatter’

Bullet for My Valentine are here to make a statement in 2021 with their self-titled record that finds the band returning to their roots in regards to aggression. "Shatter," the third single off the forthcoming album, may not be the heaviest of the three songs released so far, but it's definitely the grooviest.

"Shatter" serves as an excellent change of pace track for Bullet for My Valentine, who already released "Parasite" and "Knives," a feral one-two punch that opens the new record. More reliant on lunging rhythms and atmosphere, this song brings a different style of heaviness that occasionally drifts into the radio rock style the band pursued on 2018's Gravity and even has a "whoa-oh-oh" vocalization that has become increasingly popular in recent years. Still, there's plenty of ferocity here.

Commenting on the latest Bullet for My Valentine offering, the band stated, "We're very excited for you all to hear our new track 'Shatter.' It's one of our personal favorites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours. It's an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days. Let the head banging commence!"

Watch the music video for "Shatter" at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

Bullet for My Valentine will be released on Oct. 22 through Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. Pre-order your copy here.

Bullet for My Valentine, "Shatter" Lyrics

In a world where I don’t belong

like a stranger I’m moving on

To a place where I wanted to be

And call it home

Wanna feel like I did before

Feel the love feel the pain and more

But the weight keeps burying me

And I feel so cold Opening wounds breaking the bones

Giving a life for selling a soul

Its gonna break me

But that doesn’t matter

Another crack

Watch me shatter I don’t exist I’m just living a life

But now I know I’m not ready to die In a world where I don’t belong

Like a wanderer a vagabond

Will my feet keep carrying me

And bring me home

Will I breathe like I did before

Feel alive feel a sense of hope

But the cracks/fractures still seem to appear

And I/I’ve no control Cutting the nerves veins are exposed

Under the weight it's taking its toll

Its gonna break me

But that doesn’t matter

Another crack

Watch me shatter

Bullet for My Valentine, "Shatter" Music Video