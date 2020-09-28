Fear Factory may have a new record, but singer Burton C. Bell has revealed that he is leaving the group. The longtime voices of the band confirmed his departure in a statement, expressing the toll the legal disputes of the last few years have taken on him and sharing his desire to focus all his energies on his other band, Ascension of the Watchers.

While it was recently revealed that guitarist Dino Cazares had emerged victorious in his legal actions concerning Fear Factory with the promise of new music in 2021, a divide appeared to exist when Bell disavowed any association with the crowdfunding campaign Cazares announced to help with costs for the new record.

In his new statement, Bell calls out the "dishonest representations and unfounded accusations of past and present band members," adding that it is "a toxic drama I choose not to be part of."

"It is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect. Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors," explained the singer.

He went on to praise the time spent with his other band, Ascension of the Watchers, while working on the new album Apocrypha. His full statement on his exit and his future endeavors can be read below:

I consider myself a private person, preferring to keep my personal business to myself and trusted loved ones. I make my public statements with thoughtful intent, never deviating from the truth, in spite of the consistent series of dishonest representations and unfounded accusations from past and present band members; a toxic drama I choose to not be part of. The past several years have been profoundly agonizing, with these members bleeding my passion with depraved deceit. As a direct consequence of their greed, these three have dragged me through the unjust, judicial system, resulting in the legal attrition that has financially crippled me. In the end, these three members have taken possession of my principal livelihood. However, they will never take my 30-year legacy as the beating heart of the machine. A legacy that no other member, past or present, can ever claim. So, it is after considerable, contemplative soul searching that I have come to the realization that I cannot align myself with someone whom I do not trust, nor respect. Therefore, I am announcing to my fans my departure from Fear Factory, to focus all my energy and attention toward the continuing success for Ascension of The Watchers, and all my future endeavors. I am very proud of the Ascension of The Watchers’ latest album, APOCRYPHA. The writing and recording process for APOCRYPHA has been a truly cathartic and artistic journey of exploration and growth for me. Reigniting my passions for my writing, allowing my music to flourish, enabling my soul to soar, saving me from the real hell that engulfed a significant part of my daily life. Collaborating with talented, kindred spirits has truly created an inspirational environment of support and mutual respect, a spirit I have missed for a very long time. I would like to thank all of my fans for their continued support throughout my career. I am very proud of my achievements, but, it is time for me to move forward. Now I look to the future with open eyes, open mind and open heart, as my artistic path strives for even greater success in music, writing and my art. It’s true, “the end is always the beginning”. The soul is free from the machine. – Burton C. Bell

Fear Factory formed in 1989, with Bell serving as the lead singer up to present day. During his time with the band, he appeared on nine studio albums, with the last being 2015's Genexus album. Bell started Ascension of the Watchers after Fear Factory's 2002 hiatus. They've released two albums, with Apocrypha set to drop on Oct. 9 via Dissonance Records.