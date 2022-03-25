Korn are currently out on tour with Chevelle and Code Orange, and during a recent stop in Iowa, one of their tour buses was hit by gunfire overnight, as per a report by TMZ. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The TMZ report states that the bus was parked outside a hotel in Davenport, Iowa when the gunshots were fired. The Davenport Police Department received a call this morning (March 25). A single bullet hit the bus and made its way through the exterior and inside the cabin, according to the report.

The Quad City Times notes that the hotel the bus was parked outside of, in particular, is called Hotel Blackhawk, located at the 200 E 3rd St. in downtown Davenport. The police received a phone call about the shooting at around 7:42AM.

Considering three bands are on the tour, it's unclear whether the bus was being used by one of the bands or crew, and the Davenport Police did not specify who the bus belonged to. Disney Princess - The Concert is also in Davenport for a performance tomorrow, which is set to take place at the Alder Theater.

The most recent stop of Korn's tour was March 23 in Saginaw, Mich., and the next scheduled show is set to take place tonight in Moline, Ill. They have one more show tomorrow night in Minneapolis, Minn. before making their way back to Iowa March 28. Then, there are only three shows left. See the remaining dates here.

We have reached out to representatives for Korn and Chevelle and will update the story as more information is available.