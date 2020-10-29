It's been a few years since we've heard any new music from the Butcher Babies, but they're back with a brand new track called "Bottom of a Bottle" that features an assist from Andy James. In addition to the song, they've announced a new wine to celebrate their anniversary as a band.

"Bottom of a Bottle" showcases a more melodic side of the Butcher Babies, and is sure to attract both rock and metal fans alike.

"It was a beautiful, summer evening in the Arizona desert when 'Bottom of a Bottle' was created. I sat outside watching the sunset while sipping on a drink and realized that all the inspiration I needed was all around me," vocalist Heidi Shepherd recalled of writing the song.

"This song is a product of the environment it was created in. In that moment, I was the guy at the end of the bar telling stories from yesterday-year. I’ve been there a time or two so the lyrics just flowed. This song holds a special place in my heart because of that exact moment. We’ve been sitting on this song for a long time so I can not wait for our fanbase to take the trip with us!"

"Haven’t we all been at the bottom of the bottle at some point? Name a better way to to commiserate about it than by writing an anthem that turns the heartache into a celebration," co-vocalist Carla Harvey added. "We are pumped to finally release some new tunes that showcase a different side of who we are, yet remain uniquely Butcher Babies."

Listen to "Bottom of a Bottle" below, and pre-save the track here.

Speaking of bottles, Butcher Babies are commemorating their 10-year anniversary with a special edition "Blood Red Blend" wine. A collaboration with Desert Rock Vineyards, the wine is a pinot noir that was aged in French oak and bottled in Scottsdale, Ariz. Grab a bottle over at the band's website.

