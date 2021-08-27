Butcher Babies have found inspiration in black-hearted DC Comics biker Lobo, penning their latest single "It's Killin' Time Baby" about the bounty hunter. But they're not alone in their performance of the song, hooking up with Escape the Fate's Craig Mabbitt to give the track even more edge!

"This bounty hunter, biker has a way of stealing even the blackest of hearts. Between breaking legs and breaking hearts, Lobo embodies the Heavy Metal attitude we all need in 2021," state the group of the new song's muse.

Guitarist Henry Fleury says, “From beginning to end, ‘killin’ time’ is a relentless groove-infused face melter that is guaranteed to give you bang-over."

“I can’t think of a better song to release the day before we hit the road on our first tour in over two years,” exclaims co-vocalist Carla Harvey. “It’s killin time, baby…in more ways than one!! As a lifelong comic book aficionado, it was so much fun to write a song based on one of my favorite characters, the bounty huntin’ space cowboy himself, Lobo. When Heidi and I were penning the lyrics we thought, are we really writing a song about a Bastitch on a Spaz Frag? Hell yes, because just like Lobo, we like a good time. It was also a cool new experience for us to throw another singer in the mix for this one! Craig Mabbit’s screams add another level to this banger…enjoy!”

“HOLY FRAGG, SPACE HOG!,” shouts co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd. “We are fraggin’ stoked to bring to you our latest banger, ‘It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!’ inspired by the Main Man himself, Lobo! This bounty hunter, biker has a way of stealing even the blackest of hearts. Between breaking legs and breaking hearts, Lobo embodies the Heavy Metal attitude we all need in 2021! We were so lucky to have our buddy, the very talented, Craig Mabbitt from Escape The Fate and Dead Rabbits, join us in this jam! Our incredible producer, Matt Good, brought this comic-themed dream to life and we CAN NOT wait for you to hear it and then rock it LIVE in the pit!!”

“Thank you to the Butcher Babies for including me in this awesome track, and for introducing me to Lobo," added Mabbitt.

So head down to the bottom of the post to check out this aggressive new track. If you like what you hear, it's available at this location.

Butcher Babies could also potentially have the song in sets at future dates. The band is hitting the road, with their next show scheduled for this Saturday (Aug. 28) at Metal in the Mountains in Pipestem, W.V. The band has a full tour schedule ahead of them with Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart and Kaleido joining them on a trek that continues into October. At present, the tour wraps Oct. 8 with Butcher Babies' appearance at the Aftershock Festival.

See all of the band's tour dates and get ticketing info at the group's website.

Butcher Babies Featuring Craig Mabbitt, "It's Killin' Time, Baby"