Butcher Babies Have a New Album Ready

Like many acts, Butcher Babies are in a holding pattern during the coronavirus pandemic, but in a new interview co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd revealed that the band's next album is done.

Shepherd joined Eluveitie's Fabienne Erni, who has been hosting chats online during the coronavirus downtime (watch the chat below). The singer revealed, "We have a new album ready, and we were actually supposed to release a single. We are waiting for the right timing. Because everything was supposed to happen this coming week, and we kind of stopped everything once we knew that the tour was being postponed. They're gonna service these songs to radio, and it's kind of hard to service songs to radio if we are not on tour."

Shepherd revealed that the band is in "a really weird spot," having split with their label Century Media after the last record. At present, they are currently without a label home, but are still seeking to work something out.

"We were gonna do a lot of this stuff kind of independently for a minute in hopes of bartering a better deal somewhere," she explained. "And it doesn't really serve us right to release something and then who knows if labels are even gonna be looking to sign at that time."

Shepherd continued, "The point of releasing just the single on its own was to kind of be able to talk about our deal with the right label to release the whole album on. So, we'll see. We have a lot of discussion to be had with our management team about it."

The current Butcher Babies lineup features Shepherd and co-vocalist Carla Harvey along with original guitarist Henry Fleury. Drummer Chase Brickenden joined in 2016, while Ricky Bonazza took over on bass earlier this year after the exit of Jason Klein.

Butcher Babies' Heidi Shepherd Talks With Eluveitie's Fabienne Erni