See Cakes Made for Each Act on the ‘Stadium Tour’

A Minneapolis bakery showed the love to the acts on the "Stadium Tour" when it rolled through town Sunday night (Aug. 14) by making cakes for all the bands on the tour. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett all got their own personalized treats in the form of Cassette Cakes.

A local music/cake fan and follower of the The Thirsty Whale Bakery spotted their tweet showing off what they whipped up, proudly all-caps-ing, "MY BAKERY DID CAKES FOR FUCKIN MOTLEY CRUE AND DEF LEPPARD." Check them out below.

The cakes to the '80s acts are all in the form of the ancient listening technology from that era, the glorious cassette tape. Each band got its own colored cassette tape cake - Motley Crue red, Def Leppard yellow, Poison a Mr. Yuck sticker green and Joan Jett white.

It doesn't look like the first time the Thirsty Whale Bakery has honored a musician with a cake. In 2019, they made a cake for rapper Lizzo when she came to town. Lizzo also began her music career in Minneapolis.

And this brings back memories of a great birthday dish for Corey Taylor of Slipknot. He was presented with a killer skull mask cake at Pittsburgh's Steel City Comic-Con last December as he turned 48. Check out that cake here.

While fan treats are always fun, The Stadium Tour is literally raking in the dough. See the cash-haul from each show right here.