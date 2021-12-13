Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Presented With ‘Smiling Skull Mask’ Cake for His Birthday

You can have your cake and eat it too, but when the cake is this cool, would you want to? While appearing at the Steel City Con this past Friday (Dec. 10), Corey Taylor was presented with the special cake made in the likeness of his Slipknot mask and sung "Happy Birthday" to by the staffers, as can be seen in the video below.

The Pittsburgh-based event annually celebrates pop culture, inviting celebs to take part in fan signings. As Taylor took his place at his table for a signing session, the organizers brought out the cake and proceeded to serenade him on what was his 48th birthday.

"Now that’s a cake! We hope it tastes as good as it looks and our singing wasn’t too terrible, happy birthday to you Corey Taylor," stated the Steel City Con crew on their Facebook page with the video.

Taylor appeared initially unsure what was coming his way until he realized it was a cake, hilariously laughing and then joking, "First of all the neck is not nearly big enough." The musician also took part in a Q&A session with fans over the course of the weekend.

According to Taylor, he spent three months designing his most recent mask that the cake was modeled after. The mask was debuted for the first time in early September. "I actually started designing this before the end of the We Are Not Your Kind cycle, just to make sure that I was ahead of the game and making sure I could dial in all the details and whatnot," stated Taylor, who worked with a designer named Conor Deless on his new mask.

Slipknot recently wrapped the U.S. tour leg of their Knotfest Roadshow for 2021. This comes as the band is working toward new music for 2022, having already released the new song "The Chapeltown Rag." Slipknot will return in 2022 with several iterations of their Knotfest festival while also touring Europe during the summer months. See dates and get ticketing info here.