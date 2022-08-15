Motley Crue + Def Leppard’s Stadium Tour Has Made Almost $5M Per Show
As Motley Crue and Def Leppard approach the last 12 dates of their joint North American "Stadium Tour" this summer, returns show the tour grossed an average of nearly $5 million per show in August. Get tickets here.
The trek that started in June also features Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act. Pollstar is a longtime live industry trade publication that tracks such numbers and provided that statistical rundown.
For last month, the Stadium Tour hit No. 4 on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart, which ranks active tours by average tickets sold over the last 30 days. The Stadium Tour's 14 stops in August covered Boston, Toronto, New York State, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Seattle and multiple shows in Texas, Arizona and California.
Behind only current tour from Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue and Def Leppard sold an average of 36,513 tickets each night for an average gross of $4,962,861, Pollstar reported.
The Stadium Tour kicked off in Atlanta after being postponed twice over two years because of the pandemic. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee revealed at that first gig on June 16 that he'd broken his ribs and would perform as much as he could, with a fill-in subbing in for him at times during the shows. However, he performed his first full set on June 28 in Charlotte.
Last week, Lee later shocked the internet with a nude photo of himself on social media. Instagram and Facebook removed the image hours later, but it remained on Twitter. The drummer later responded with an artistic representation of his naked selfie.
See the remaining summer Stadium Tour dates below.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.
Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium